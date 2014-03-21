Edition:
A week in Aleppo

<p>A man inspects the damage at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a position behind piled sandbags as he aims his weapon near the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

<p>A man is seen through a damaged vehicle at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

<p>A man carries his injured brother at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

<p>A damaged car is seen at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

<p>A civil defence member reacts as he takes part in an anti-government protest in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

<p>A civilian reacts near a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

<p>Flames are seen after what Free Syrian Army fighters said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the compound of the justice palace in the old city of Aleppo, after the FSA claimed to have taken control of the justice palace, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter sneaks through a hole in the Maysaloun neighbourhood in Aleppo, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

<p>Children act in a play during an event marking three years since the start of the Syrian uprising, in Aleppo, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

<p>Children push a cart with water containers along a damaged street in old Aleppo, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

<p>Rescuers carry a body in a pick-up at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

<p>A man carries a survivor at a site hit by what activists said was an air strike from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Sad Al-Lawz in Aleppo, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

<p>Abu Amara, a 26-year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, uses binoculars as he stands with his fellow fighters in old Aleppo, March 13, 2014. Abu Amara lost his hand during clashes with the Syrian regime. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters Mohamad-Noor (L), 14, and Hadi, 15, show a picture of the body of their 15-year-old friend Khaled, who died from sniper fire, at the frontline of Khalidiya neighborhood in Aleppo, March 13, 2014. Noor and Hadi joined the Free Syrian Army 6 months ago along with Khaled. Noor's father died from sniper fire too, and Hadi's father fights with the Free Syrian Army. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo</p>

<p>People search for belongings amid rubble of collapsed buildings in the al-Myassar neighbourhood of Aleppo, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

<p>Abu Amara a 26-year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, holds his weapon in old Aleppo, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

<p>People dive for cover after what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

<p>A boy stands with Free Syrian Army fighters as they pray in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo</p>

<p>A man mourns next to a dead body, killed by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Castello, Aleppo, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

<p>Residents inspect damage after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Tariq Al Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

<p>A view of damaged buildings in old Aleppo, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

<p>A man carries a girl who survived what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Tariq Al Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

<p>A woman reacts as she walks amid debris of damaged buildings at a site hit by what activists said was an air strike from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar district, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters climb the stairs at the justice palace in the old city of Aleppo, after the FSA claimed to have taken control of it from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat</p>

