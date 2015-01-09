A week in Paris
Firefighters carry a victim on a stretcher at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Firefighters and police investigators stand in front of the entrance of the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A bullet's impact is seen on a window at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A distressed woman is assisted by firemen near the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Police investigators are seen at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A person holds a candle in front a placard which reads "I am Charlie" to pay tribute during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A man holds a copy of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo to pay tribute during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A man holds a placard reading I am Charlie as he attends a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris at Republique square, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A woman holds a placard that reads, I am Charlie, during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Trafalgar Square in London, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan...more
People gather for a candlelight rally in solidarity with the victims of the attack on the headquarters of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, near the French Embassy in Tunis, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anis Mili
French and European flags fly at half-mast outside the National Assembly in Paris, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Placards reading I am Charlie and candles are placed as a tribute to victims in front of the French embassy in Zagreb, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
People take part in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Trafalgar Square in London, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Amandine Marbach from Strasbourg, France, takes part in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 7, 2015....more
People raise pens during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Trafalgar Square in London, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A French policeman inspects an abandoned suitcase in front of a building of Strasbourg's university, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A woman holding a pencil cries as she gathers in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Armed French intervention police walk with a sniffer dog are seen at the scene of a shooting in the street of Montrouge near Paris, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Police investigators work at the scene of a shooting in the street of Montrouge near Paris January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Armed French intervention police are seen at the scene of a shooting in the street of Montrouge near Paris, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A woman holds a placard reading I am Charlie to pay tribute to the victims following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris in front of the French embassy in Rome, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A woman sitting with a French national flag with the words I am Charlie reacts while paying tribute to the victims following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, during a candlelight vigil at the...more
Employees of the Council of Europe hold placards which read I am Charlie during a minute of silence in front of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A woman lights candles to pay tribute to the victims following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, during a candlelight vigil at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, January 9, 2015....more
Notes are posted on a wall near the offices of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A person holds a placard with a pencil which reads "I am Charlie" during a minute of silence in Strasbourg, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A Gendarmerie cordon is seen at a gas station in Villers-Cotterets, north-east of Paris, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
People gather at the Gare de Lyon train station in Paris, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Youssef Boudlal
A demonstrator holds pencils in tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, near Rio de Janeiro, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
French special intervention police conduct a house-to-house search in Longpont, northeast of Paris, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Members of the French GIPN intervention police forces secure a neighbourhood in Corcy, northeast of Paris, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Members of the French gendarmerie intervention forces arrive at the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A helicopter with members of the French intervention gendarme forces hover above the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French police forcibly stop at gun point young people on a scooter as they arrive near the scene of a hostage taking at a kosher supermarket near Porte de Vincennes in eastern Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
French gendarmes stand guard as school children board a bus as they are evacuated near the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
French special forces sharp shooters take position on a rooftop of the complex at the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Smoke is seen at left as French police special forces launch their assault at a kosher supermarket where several people were taken hostage near the Porte de Vincennes in eastern Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
