A weekend of Pride
A woman dances in a cloud of bubbles while marching in a gay pride parade in San Francisco, California June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A person dressed as a stormtrooper from Star Wars waits the start of the annual Gay Pride parade in New York June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman poses for a portrait during the annual NYC Gay Pride parade in New York City June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
The Empire State Building is lit in rainbow colors during the celebration of the annual Gay Pride Parade in New York June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A couple kiss while they arrive to take part in the annual Gay Pride parade in New York June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A participant marches during the annual NYC Gay Pride parade in New York City June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man dressed as the Statue of Liberty carries a rainbow American flag while marching in a gay pride parade in San Francisco, California June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
People dressed as the five U.S. Supreme Court justices who voted in favor of same-sex marriage, march in the San Francisco gay pride parade, two days after the Supreme Court's landmark decision that legalized same-sex marriage throughout the country...more
Jean Flores (L) and her friend Lauren Sianman pose for a photo with the words 'love' and 'wins' written on their faces while watching the San Francisco gay pride parade in San Francisco, California June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Two men embrace while watching the San Francisco gay pride parade from the window of a building along the parade route in San Francisco, California June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A man waves a rainbow flag while observing a gay pride parade in San Francisco, California June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Two members of the New York Fire Department hold hands as they take part in the march during the annual Gay Pride Parade in New York June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man marching in the San Francisco gay pride parade high-fives a spectator in San Francisco, California June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Actors Ian McKellen (center L) and and Derek Jacobi (center R) wave to the crowd as they attend as grand marshals during the annual Gay Pride parade in New York June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People hold signs calling for the release of imprisoned WikiLeaks whistle-blower Chelsea Manning while marching in a gay pride parade in San Francisco, California June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Members of the San Francisco Reserve Officers' Training Corps (SFROTC) perform a synchronized dance routine involving plastic rifles while marching in a gay pride parade in San Francisco, California June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A dancer marches in a gay pride parade in San Francisco, California June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A reveler takes part in the annual Gay Pride Parade in New York June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People cheer while they march in front of Stonewall Inn during the annual Gay Pride parade in New York June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A couple carry an American flag and a rainbow flag during the annual Gay Pride parade in New York June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman attends the annual Gay Pride parade in New York June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in the annual NYC Gay Pride parade in New York City June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (C), his wife Chirlane (R) and daughter Chiara de Blasio march down 5th Ave during the annual Gay Pride Parade in New York June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People dance during the annual NYC Gay Pride parade in New York City June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
