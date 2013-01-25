A whisky world
Glasses of scotch whisky sit on a table during a tour of the Glenfiddich scotch whisky distillery in Dufftown, Scotland January 13, 2013. The Scotch whisky industry said it exported 40 bottles per second in 2011 and it is now Scotland's largest...more
Glasses of scotch whisky sit on a table during a tour of the Glenfiddich scotch whisky distillery in Dufftown, Scotland January 13, 2013. The Scotch whisky industry said it exported 40 bottles per second in 2011 and it is now Scotland's largest international export ahead of refined petroleum (£3.0 billion) and business services (£2.5 billion). REUTERS/David Moir
A cooper rolls a whisky cask along the floor before starting the process to repair it, using traditional methods and tools, at the Speyside Cooperage in Craigellachie in Speyside, Scotland January 10, 2013. REUTERS/David Moir
A cooper rolls a whisky cask along the floor before starting the process to repair it, using traditional methods and tools, at the Speyside Cooperage in Craigellachie in Speyside, Scotland January 10, 2013. REUTERS/David Moir
A cooper measures the circumference of a whisky barrel lid during repairs, using traditional methods and tools, at the Speyside Cooperage in Craigellachie in Speyside, Scotland January 10, 2013. REUTERS/David Moir
A cooper measures the circumference of a whisky barrel lid during repairs, using traditional methods and tools, at the Speyside Cooperage in Craigellachie in Speyside, Scotland January 10, 2013. REUTERS/David Moir
A stow of bourbon casks from the U.S. are seen at the Speyside Cooperage in Craigellachie in Speyside, Scotland January 13, 2013. REUTERS/David Moir
A stow of bourbon casks from the U.S. are seen at the Speyside Cooperage in Craigellachie in Speyside, Scotland January 13, 2013. REUTERS/David Moir
Visitors look at copper whisky stills during a tour of the Glenfiddich whisky distillery in Dufftown, Scotland January 13, 2013. REUTERS/David Moir
Visitors look at copper whisky stills during a tour of the Glenfiddich whisky distillery in Dufftown, Scotland January 13, 2013. REUTERS/David Moir
Commercial law enforcement personnel examine bottles of confiscated fake whisky before pouring it into sewage during a massive destruction campaign of fake products in Wuhan, Hubei province December 12, 2012. A total of 2,928 bottles of fake liquor...more
Commercial law enforcement personnel examine bottles of confiscated fake whisky before pouring it into sewage during a massive destruction campaign of fake products in Wuhan, Hubei province December 12, 2012. A total of 2,928 bottles of fake liquor were poured down into the sewage during the campaign, local media reported. The banner reads, "Destruction site of fake and copyright infringed products." REUTERS/China Daily
Brand manager Ewan MacIntosh holds a measure of whisky in the Barrel Room of the Diageo-owned Dalwhinnie Distillery in Dalwhinnie in the Scottish Highlands May 16, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Brand manager Ewan MacIntosh holds a measure of whisky in the Barrel Room of the Diageo-owned Dalwhinnie Distillery in Dalwhinnie in the Scottish Highlands May 16, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Venezuelan women dance and drink whisky during a Playboy magazine party in Caracas October 11, 2007. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuelan women dance and drink whisky during a Playboy magazine party in Caracas October 11, 2007. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Rick Wasmund, owner of Copper Fox whiskey distillery in Virginia, holds roasted malted barley at his distillery in Sperryville, Virginia, April 5, 2007. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Rick Wasmund, owner of Copper Fox whiskey distillery in Virginia, holds roasted malted barley at his distillery in Sperryville, Virginia, April 5, 2007. REUTERS/Larry Downing
China's Vice Premier Li Keqiang (L) laughs as he raises a glass of whisky to Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond before attending a state dinner at Edinburgh castle in Edinburgh, Scotland on the first of his four-day visit to the United Kingdom...more
China's Vice Premier Li Keqiang (L) laughs as he raises a glass of whisky to Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond before attending a state dinner at Edinburgh castle in Edinburgh, Scotland on the first of his four-day visit to the United Kingdom January 9, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Workers walk near some of the copper stills in the Roseisle distillery in Moray, northern Scotland March 1, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Workers walk near some of the copper stills in the Roseisle distillery in Moray, northern Scotland March 1, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Guests of the Baby Face night club drink a mixture of whisky and green tea next to the dance floor during a night out in Shanghai February 23, 2008. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Guests of the Baby Face night club drink a mixture of whisky and green tea next to the dance floor during a night out in Shanghai February 23, 2008. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A worker looks at bottles of Johnnie Walker whisky on the production line at the Diageo owned Shieldhall bottling plant in Glasgow, Scotland, in this March 24, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/David Moir
A worker looks at bottles of Johnnie Walker whisky on the production line at the Diageo owned Shieldhall bottling plant in Glasgow, Scotland, in this March 24, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/David Moir
A resident drinks whiskey from the bottle while in the sea at a beach in Boca Chica, Dominican Republic May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A resident drinks whiskey from the bottle while in the sea at a beach in Boca Chica, Dominican Republic May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
An employee arranges bottles of whisky at a supermarket in Shanghai March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song
An employee arranges bottles of whisky at a supermarket in Shanghai March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song
A waiter pours whisky during a Venezuelan-American Chamber of Commerce party in Caracas October 11, 2007. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A waiter pours whisky during a Venezuelan-American Chamber of Commerce party in Caracas October 11, 2007. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A waiter is reflected in a mirror as he pours Scotch whisky from luxury brand Royal Salute into glasses at a launch ceremony for the release of the '62 Gun Salute' series in central Beijing December 6, 2010. The luxury whisky is selling at 15,000...more
A waiter is reflected in a mirror as he pours Scotch whisky from luxury brand Royal Salute into glasses at a launch ceremony for the release of the '62 Gun Salute' series in central Beijing December 6, 2010. The luxury whisky is selling at 15,000 yuan ($2,260) per bottle, with the launch consisting of a 'British Royal banquet' where 62 guests will fire 62 guns. REUTERS/David Gray
A woman drinks at a bar in a nightclub in Shanghai February 25, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman drinks at a bar in a nightclub in Shanghai February 25, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song
A Whiskey tasting station is seen at the Jack Daniel's distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee May 10, 2011. REUTERS/Martinne Geller
A Whiskey tasting station is seen at the Jack Daniel's distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee May 10, 2011. REUTERS/Martinne Geller
A bottle of Macallan scotch distilled in 1926 is seen here during a preview for an auction of fine Spirits at Christie's Auction House in New York, December 6, 2007. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A bottle of Macallan scotch distilled in 1926 is seen here during a preview for an auction of fine Spirits at Christie's Auction House in New York, December 6, 2007. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A cleaner uses a feather duster to clean a bottle of the luxury Scotch whisky brand Royal Salute on display at a launch ceremony for the release of the '62 Gun Salute' series in central Beijing December 6, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray
A cleaner uses a feather duster to clean a bottle of the luxury Scotch whisky brand Royal Salute on display at a launch ceremony for the release of the '62 Gun Salute' series in central Beijing December 6, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray
An employee of Copper Fox whiskey distillery in Virginia, Sean McCaskey, fills bottles of whiskey at the distillery in Sperryville, Virginia, April 5, 2007. REUTERS/Larry Downing
An employee of Copper Fox whiskey distillery in Virginia, Sean McCaskey, fills bottles of whiskey at the distillery in Sperryville, Virginia, April 5, 2007. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Distillers participate in the ceremonial hand bottling of the first George Washington Rye Whiskey distilled and aged for more than two years at Washington's Distillery, before the dedication ceremony in Mount Vernon, Virginia, September 27, 2006. The...more
Distillers participate in the ceremonial hand bottling of the first George Washington Rye Whiskey distilled and aged for more than two years at Washington's Distillery, before the dedication ceremony in Mount Vernon, Virginia, September 27, 2006. The distillery was authentically rebuilt using 18th century building techniques and marks the only historic site in the country capable of showing the early American distilling process from seed to barrel. REUTERS/Molly Riley
A worker pours a glass of whisky inside the Kavalan Whisky aging warehouse and distillery in Ilan, north eastern Taiwan, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
A worker pours a glass of whisky inside the Kavalan Whisky aging warehouse and distillery in Ilan, north eastern Taiwan, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Claire Urquhart of Gordon and Macphail poses with a bottle of their Mortlach 70-year-old single malt whisky at Edinburgh castle in Scotland March 11, 2010. A 70cl bottle of the whisky, which is claimed to be the world's oldest single malt, sells for...more
Claire Urquhart of Gordon and Macphail poses with a bottle of their Mortlach 70-year-old single malt whisky at Edinburgh castle in Scotland March 11, 2010. A 70cl bottle of the whisky, which is claimed to be the world's oldest single malt, sells for 10,000 pounds ($15,012) and the 20cl bottle sells for 2,500 pounds ($3753). REUTERS/David Moir
An employee of Copper Fox whiskey distillery in Virginia, Sean McCaskey, seals bottles of whiskey at the distillery in Sperryville, Virginia, April 5, 2007. REUTERS/Larry Downing
An employee of Copper Fox whiskey distillery in Virginia, Sean McCaskey, seals bottles of whiskey at the distillery in Sperryville, Virginia, April 5, 2007. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A master distiller samples four-year-old Jim Beam bourbon whiskey direct from the barrel as the whiskey was "dumped" for storage and eventual bottling at the Beam distillery in Clermont, Kentucky April 7, 2005. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A master distiller samples four-year-old Jim Beam bourbon whiskey direct from the barrel as the whiskey was "dumped" for storage and eventual bottling at the Beam distillery in Clermont, Kentucky April 7, 2005. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A woman is poured a dram of Scotch Whisky during the distillers fair in Edinburgh December 28, 2001. REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell
A woman is poured a dram of Scotch Whisky during the distillers fair in Edinburgh December 28, 2001. REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell
A man looks at a glass of Single Malt Scotch during a preview for an auction of fine spirits at Christie's Auction House in New York, December 6, 2007. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man looks at a glass of Single Malt Scotch during a preview for an auction of fine spirits at Christie's Auction House in New York, December 6, 2007. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A distiller looks at the 10,000,000 millionth barrel of Jim Beam bourbon whiskey (R) in one the many warehouses at the Beam distillery in Clermont, Kentucky April 7, 2005. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A distiller looks at the 10,000,000 millionth barrel of Jim Beam bourbon whiskey (R) in one the many warehouses at the Beam distillery in Clermont, Kentucky April 7, 2005. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Next Slideshows
The 40-year war
The abortion debate in the post Roe v. Wade world.
Prince Harry in Afghanistan
Images from Prince Harry's second tour in Afghanistan.
Blessed pets
Mexican pets are blessed on the day of Saint Anthony Abate, the patron saint of domestic animals.
Lego Hotel
North America's first ever three-story, 250-room Lego Hotel is being built in California's Legoland.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.