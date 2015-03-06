Edition:
A woman's world

Jiejin Qiu, who is six months pregnant with her first baby, poses underwater during a photo shoot at a local wedding photo studio in Shanghai September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
A woman sunbathes on San Lorenzo beach in Gijon, northern Spain, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Wednesday, August 06, 2014
A bride waits for her groom before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A woman reporter runs with a rebel fighter to avoid snipers at the frontline against the Islamic State fighters in Aleppo's northern countryside October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Reuters / Friday, October 10, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Passengers push open the sliding doors of a Women-Only passenger car in the subway in Mexico City October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Women kiss during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Friday, June 13, 2014
Feifei, 21, undergoes a breast implant surgery at a hospital in Hefei, Anhui province, September 1, 2014. Feifei, who is a third-year university student and a part-time model, received a free breast implant surgery which costs about 300,000 yuan ($48,881), in return for advertising for the hospital. Around 10 days after the operation, she won a prize at a local beauty contest, reported local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, September 25, 2014
An Israeli woman (C) and a Palestinian woman gesture at one another during a protest by Palestinian women against Jewish visitors to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City October 14, 2014. The site in Jerusalem's walled Old City has seen repeated disturbances over the years over what Palestinians say are fears of an Israeli threat to the site, which Muslims call the Noble Sanctuary. Israel denies any such threat. Jews also revere the site as the location of two destroyed biblical temples. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Tuesday, October 14, 2014
A female fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) uses a pair of binoculars as she looks towards areas controlled by Islamic State fighters in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Mothers caress and embrace their newborn babies as part of the First Embrace campaign of the Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) and the World Health Organization (WHO) at the maternity ward of Fabella memorial hospital in Manila March 4, 2015. The First Embrace campaign is part of the Essential Intrapartum and Newborn Care (EINC) initiative of the DOH and WHO to promote the intimacy and bond between the mothers and their newborns, a DOH representative said. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Hellen Akello, 38, a victim of the Lira district attacks by members of the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) militia movement, displays her injuries during a visit by International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Fatou Bensouda in northern Uganda March 1, 2015. Bensouda is visiting the region to meet people who said they were victims of the LRA following the capture of former LRA commander Dominic Ongwen, who is currently under the custody of the ICC in the Hague after defecting in late December and handing himself over to the Seleka rebels who control swathes of the north and east of the Central African Republic. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
Swimmers prepare to get into the water during the UK Cold Water Swimming Championships at Tooting Bec Lido in south London January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Saturday, January 24, 2015
A member of the air force helps her colleague with her make-up before a military parade celebrating Romania's National Day in Bucharest December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Two women wearing nun outfits drink beer while watching the playoff draw between Quebec and Manitoba at the 2014 Tim Hortons Brier curling championships in Kamloops, British Columbia March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Reuters / Saturday, March 08, 2014
A female North Korean soldier uses her mobile phone next to a sentry on the banks of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Reuters / Sunday, June 01, 2014
Ballet dancer Anna Fedosova uses her smartphone as she stretches backstage before her performance at the 3rd International Forum "Ballet of the XXI Century" at the State Opera and Ballet Theatre in Krasnoyarsk October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, October 09, 2014
A member of Team Hype jumps to shoot during a performance at the NBA Global Games basketball match between Sacramento Kings and Brooklyn Nets in Beijing October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 15, 2014
A female member of an acrobatic team looks from behind the curtains as she waits backstage before the start of her performance at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 6, 2014. The Rambo circus travels all over the country throughout the year. It has a seating capacity of 2,000 people and tickets are priced from 350 rupees ($5.60). According to Rambo Circus owner Sujit Dilip, the ban on the use of wild animals, the lack of new artists and various restrictions by the government have resulted in the drastic decline of the circus industry in India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Female Afghan National Army (ANA) officers attend their graduation ceremony at the Kabul Military Training Centre August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, August 24, 2014
A woman wearing a 15M sticker walks past a police officer as she arrives at Puerta del Sol on the third anniversary of the 15M movement in central Madrid May 17, 2014. The protest movement, which began with the "Indignados" (the Indignant) demonstrations at Puerta del Sol against the Spanish government's spending cuts and failure to revive the moribund economy, went on to inspire several "Occupy" movements in urban public spaces around the globe. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Reuters / Saturday, May 17, 2014
Pooja Bohara, a rape victim, is pictured behind a door at the Raksha Nepal rehabilitation centre in Kathmandu January 16, 2015. When Bohara heard that the two men who had dragged her into a toilet and raped her had been released from prison nine months ago, the Nepali teenager went into shock. The men, who had been convicted and sentenced to 13 years imprisonment in March 2013, were acquitted by an appeals court last April due to a lack of evidence. But despite being blamed and stigmatised by some in her community in western Nepal after reporting the rape, and forced to seek refuge in the capital, the 17-year-old says she is not giving up her fight for justice.REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Attendants wait to serve delegates with water during the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Model Bianca Balti (2nd L) joins other models as they present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
Anti-government protesters kiss during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Saturday, March 22, 2014
A detained protester jumps from a police truck as she escapes after riot police released teargas to disperse the #OccupyHarambeeAve demonstration in Kenya's capital Nairobi November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Marwa Omara, fiancee of Al Jazeera journalist Mohamed Fahmy, reacts at a court in Cairo, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
A pro-democracy protester reads the newspaper as she blocks the main street to financial Central District outside of the government headquarters building in Hong Kong October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A widow daubed in colors dances as she takes part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 4, 2015. Traditionally in Hindu culture, widows are expected to renounce earthly pleasure so they do not celebrate Holi. But women at the shelter for widows, who have been abandoned by their families, celebrated the festival by throwing flowers and colored powder. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Sara Errani of Italy serves to Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium during their women's singles third round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
Protesters cheer after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. A 32-year-old white St. Louis police officer fatally shot 18-year-old Vonderrit Myers Jr. after the officer, who was off duty working for a private security company, saw Myers and two friends running and pursued them, according to a statement issued by the St. Louis police department. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, October 09, 2014
A woman sits in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire in Donetsk, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Norbanu, a 60-year-old Rohingya, speaks with her daughter's boyfriend, who is now in Indonesia, from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, home to thousands of displaced Rohingya Muslims near Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State in western Myanmar February 14, 2015. He has broken his promise to send for her, Norbanu tells him, so she will now marry off her daughter to another man. Operators of the huts charge customers 10 cents a minute to talk to relatives who have left Rakhine State by boat to seek work overseas. In a camp for displaced Rohingya Muslims, residents frequent bamboo "internet huts" where they can communicate with relatives who left the country, escaping the violence that led to 200 deaths and left over 140,000 homeless in 2012. Some arrive safely, while others are held hostage for ransom by human traffickers at jungle camps in Thailand or Malaysia. REUTERS/Minzayar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
