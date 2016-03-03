Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 3, 2016 | 10:25am EST

A year in space

NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly is seen inside a Soyuz simulator at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center (GCTC), in Star City, Russia, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Bill Ingalls

NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly is seen inside a Soyuz simulator at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center (GCTC), in Star City, Russia, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Bill Ingalls

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly is seen inside a Soyuz simulator at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center (GCTC), in Star City, Russia, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Bill Ingalls
Close
1 / 23
Scott Kelly corrals the supply of fresh fruit that arrived on the Kounotori 5 H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV-5), August 25, 2015. Visiting cargo ships often carry a small cache of fresh food for crew members aboard the International Space Station. REUTERS/NASA

Scott Kelly corrals the supply of fresh fruit that arrived on the Kounotori 5 H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV-5), August 25, 2015. Visiting cargo ships often carry a small cache of fresh food for crew members aboard the International Space...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Scott Kelly corrals the supply of fresh fruit that arrived on the Kounotori 5 H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV-5), August 25, 2015. Visiting cargo ships often carry a small cache of fresh food for crew members aboard the International Space Station. REUTERS/NASA
Close
2 / 23
Scott Kelly while watching his twin brother Mark Kelly's appearance on Jeopardy, May 15, 2016. REUTERS/NASA

Scott Kelly while watching his twin brother Mark Kelly's appearance on Jeopardy, May 15, 2016. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Scott Kelly while watching his twin brother Mark Kelly's appearance on Jeopardy, May 15, 2016. REUTERS/NASA
Close
3 / 23
A view of the food table located in the Russian Zvezda service module on the International Space Station, April 8, 2015. Assorted food, drink and condiment packets are visible. REUTERS/NASA

A view of the food table located in the Russian Zvezda service module on the International Space Station, April 8, 2015. Assorted food, drink and condiment packets are visible. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A view of the food table located in the Russian Zvezda service module on the International Space Station, April 8, 2015. Assorted food, drink and condiment packets are visible. REUTERS/NASA
Close
4 / 23
A blooming zinnia flower in the vegetable plant growth system aboard the International Space Station, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/NASA

A blooming zinnia flower in the vegetable plant growth system aboard the International Space Station, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A blooming zinnia flower in the vegetable plant growth system aboard the International Space Station, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/NASA
Close
5 / 23
An Aurora over northern Canada, taken from a point just north of Vancouver, January 20, 2016. The Canadian Rockies, Banff and Jasper national parks are visible in the foreground. The Bright lights of Edmonton, Red Deer and Calgary (left of center) are also visible. REUTERS/NASA/Tim Peake

An Aurora over northern Canada, taken from a point just north of Vancouver, January 20, 2016. The Canadian Rockies, Banff and Jasper national parks are visible in the foreground. The Bright lights of Edmonton, Red Deer and Calgary (left of center)...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
An Aurora over northern Canada, taken from a point just north of Vancouver, January 20, 2016. The Canadian Rockies, Banff and Jasper national parks are visible in the foreground. The Bright lights of Edmonton, Red Deer and Calgary (left of center) are also visible. REUTERS/NASA/Tim Peake
Close
6 / 23
Scott Kelly inside the Cupola, a special module which provides a 360-degree viewing of the Earth and the space station, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/NASA

Scott Kelly inside the Cupola, a special module which provides a 360-degree viewing of the Earth and the space station, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Scott Kelly inside the Cupola, a special module which provides a 360-degree viewing of the Earth and the space station, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/NASA
Close
7 / 23
Scott Kelly enjoys his first drink from the new ISSpresso machine, May 3, 2016. The espresso device allows crews to make tea, coffee, broth, or other hot beverages they might enjoy. REUTERS/NASA

Scott Kelly enjoys his first drink from the new ISSpresso machine, May 3, 2016. The espresso device allows crews to make tea, coffee, broth, or other hot beverages they might enjoy. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Scott Kelly enjoys his first drink from the new ISSpresso machine, May 3, 2016. The espresso device allows crews to make tea, coffee, broth, or other hot beverages they might enjoy. REUTERS/NASA
Close
8 / 23
Scott Kelly has his morning coffee and TV news from the Houston area, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/NASA

Scott Kelly has his morning coffee and TV news from the Houston area, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Scott Kelly has his morning coffee and TV news from the Houston area, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/NASA
Close
9 / 23
Parts of Houston, Johnson Space Center and Ellington Airfield, where NASA astronaut pilots get their flight time in T-38 jets, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/NASA

Parts of Houston, Johnson Space Center and Ellington Airfield, where NASA astronaut pilots get their flight time in T-38 jets, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Parts of Houston, Johnson Space Center and Ellington Airfield, where NASA astronaut pilots get their flight time in T-38 jets, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/NASA
Close
10 / 23
The robotic arm in Japan's Kibo laboratory successfully deploys two combined satellites from Texas universities from the International Space Station, January 29, 2016. The pair of satellites -- AggieSat4 built by Texas A&M University students, and BEVO-2 built by University of Texas students -- together form the Low Earth Orbiting Navigation Experiment for Spacecraft Testing Autonomous Rendezvous and Docking (LONESTAR) investigation. REUTERS/NASA/Tim Peake

The robotic arm in Japan's Kibo laboratory successfully deploys two combined satellites from Texas universities from the International Space Station, January 29, 2016. The pair of satellites -- AggieSat4 built by Texas A&M University students, and...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
The robotic arm in Japan's Kibo laboratory successfully deploys two combined satellites from Texas universities from the International Space Station, January 29, 2016. The pair of satellites -- AggieSat4 built by Texas A&M University students, and BEVO-2 built by University of Texas students -- together form the Low Earth Orbiting Navigation Experiment for Spacecraft Testing Autonomous Rendezvous and Docking (LONESTAR) investigation. REUTERS/NASA/Tim Peake
Close
11 / 23
Scott Kelly and Terry Virts work on a Carbon Dioxide Removal Assembly (CDRA) inside the Japanese Experiment Module, July 30, 2015. The CDRA system works to remove carbon dioxide from the cabin air, allowing for an environmentally safe crew cabin. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Scott Kelly and Terry Virts work on a Carbon Dioxide Removal Assembly (CDRA) inside the Japanese Experiment Module, July 30, 2015. The CDRA system works to remove carbon dioxide from the cabin air, allowing for an environmentally safe crew cabin....more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Scott Kelly and Terry Virts work on a Carbon Dioxide Removal Assembly (CDRA) inside the Japanese Experiment Module, July 30, 2015. The CDRA system works to remove carbon dioxide from the cabin air, allowing for an environmentally safe crew cabin. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Close
12 / 23
A photo taken by Expedition 46 flight engineer Tim Peake International Space Station shows Italy, the Alps, and the Mediterranean on January, 25, 2016. REUTERS/NASA

A photo taken by Expedition 46 flight engineer Tim Peake International Space Station shows Italy, the Alps, and the Mediterranean on January, 25, 2016. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A photo taken by Expedition 46 flight engineer Tim Peake International Space Station shows Italy, the Alps, and the Mediterranean on January, 25, 2016. REUTERS/NASA
Close
13 / 23
The International Space Station Expedition 45 crew gathers inside the Destiny laboratory to celebrate the 15th anniversary of continuous human presence aboard the International Space Station, November 2, 2015. Front row: Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui (left) and NASA astronauts Scott Kelly (middle) and Kjell Lindgren. Back row: Russian cosmonauts Sergey Volkov (left), Oleg Kononenko (middle) and Mikhail Kornienko (right). REUTERS/NASA

The International Space Station Expedition 45 crew gathers inside the Destiny laboratory to celebrate the 15th anniversary of continuous human presence aboard the International Space Station, November 2, 2015. Front row: Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
The International Space Station Expedition 45 crew gathers inside the Destiny laboratory to celebrate the 15th anniversary of continuous human presence aboard the International Space Station, November 2, 2015. Front row: Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui (left) and NASA astronauts Scott Kelly (middle) and Kjell Lindgren. Back row: Russian cosmonauts Sergey Volkov (left), Oleg Kononenko (middle) and Mikhail Kornienko (right). REUTERS/NASA
Close
14 / 23
Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home to Super Bowl 50, as seen from the International Space Station, February 7, 2016. Scott Kelly, who took the photo, wrote, "Got to see the #SuperBowl in person after all! But at 17,500MPH, it didn't last long." REUTERS/NASA

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home to Super Bowl 50, as seen from the International Space Station, February 7, 2016. Scott Kelly, who took the photo, wrote, "Got to see the #SuperBowl in person after all! But at 17,500MPH, it didn't last...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home to Super Bowl 50, as seen from the International Space Station, February 7, 2016. Scott Kelly, who took the photo, wrote, "Got to see the #SuperBowl in person after all! But at 17,500MPH, it didn't last long." REUTERS/NASA
Close
15 / 23
Scott Kelly during a spacewalk in which Kelly and Flight Engineer Tim Kopra successfully moved the International Space Station's mobile transporter rail car ahead of a docking of a Russian cargo supply spacecraft, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/NASA

Scott Kelly during a spacewalk in which Kelly and Flight Engineer Tim Kopra successfully moved the International Space Station's mobile transporter rail car ahead of a docking of a Russian cargo supply spacecraft, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Scott Kelly during a spacewalk in which Kelly and Flight Engineer Tim Kopra successfully moved the International Space Station's mobile transporter rail car ahead of a docking of a Russian cargo supply spacecraft, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/NASA
Close
16 / 23
Scott Kelly as he prepares a scientific experiment, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/NASA

Scott Kelly as he prepares a scientific experiment, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Scott Kelly as he prepares a scientific experiment, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/NASA
Close
17 / 23
A photo taken by Scott Kelly on September, 10, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Scott Kelly

A photo taken by Scott Kelly on September, 10, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Scott Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A photo taken by Scott Kelly on September, 10, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Scott Kelly
Close
18 / 23
Scott Kelly watches a bunch of fresh carrots float in front of him during snack time, April 19, 2015. REUTERS/NASA

Scott Kelly watches a bunch of fresh carrots float in front of him during snack time, April 19, 2015. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Scott Kelly watches a bunch of fresh carrots float in front of him during snack time, April 19, 2015. REUTERS/NASA
Close
19 / 23
The crew of Expedition 44 prepares to observe U.S. Flag Day in the Cupola, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/NASA

The crew of Expedition 44 prepares to observe U.S. Flag Day in the Cupola, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
The crew of Expedition 44 prepares to observe U.S. Flag Day in the Cupola, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/NASA
Close
20 / 23
The Kennedy Space Center in a photo taken by Scott Kelly on February 28, 2016. Kelly emailed this photograph of the Florida spaceport directly to center director Bob Cabana. The photo was sent with the message, "Took this picture of KSC yesterday afternoon." The area around the Vehicle Assembly Building is clearly visible in the center of the image. Launch Pads 39A and B are in the upper right. In the lower right are Launch Pads 40 and 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. In the upper left is the Shuttle Landing Facility operated by Space Florida at Kennedy. REUTERS/NASA

The Kennedy Space Center in a photo taken by Scott Kelly on February 28, 2016. Kelly emailed this photograph of the Florida spaceport directly to center director Bob Cabana. The photo was sent with the message, "Took this picture of KSC yesterday...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
The Kennedy Space Center in a photo taken by Scott Kelly on February 28, 2016. Kelly emailed this photograph of the Florida spaceport directly to center director Bob Cabana. The photo was sent with the message, "Took this picture of KSC yesterday afternoon." The area around the Vehicle Assembly Building is clearly visible in the center of the image. Launch Pads 39A and B are in the upper right. In the lower right are Launch Pads 40 and 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. In the upper left is the Shuttle Landing Facility operated by Space Florida at Kennedy. REUTERS/NASA
Close
21 / 23
Scott Kelly is shown with flight engineer Sergey Volkov, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/NASA

Scott Kelly is shown with flight engineer Sergey Volkov, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Scott Kelly is shown with flight engineer Sergey Volkov, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/NASA
Close
22 / 23
One of several sunrise photographs shared by Scott Kelly as he prepared to depart the space station and return to Earth, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/NASA

One of several sunrise photographs shared by Scott Kelly as he prepared to depart the space station and return to Earth, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
One of several sunrise photographs shared by Scott Kelly as he prepared to depart the space station and return to Earth, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/NASA
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
World of hypercars

World of hypercars

Next Slideshows

World of hypercars

World of hypercars

Some of the world's fastest, most expensive high-performance cars.

Mar 01 2016
Life in virtual reality

Life in virtual reality

Major advances in virtual reality and cheaper, more sophisticated, headsets are making the technology appealing to a larger market.

Feb 26 2016
The beautiful game

The beautiful game

A celebration of soccer's next generation.

Feb 25 2016
Israel's batgirl

Israel's batgirl

Nora Lifschitz cares for injured fruit bats before releasing them back in the wild.

Feb 23 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast