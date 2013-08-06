A year of Curiosity
This self-portrait of NASA's Mars Curiosity rover is shown in this NASA handout composite image released May 30, 2013. Curiosity is on the road toward Mount Sharp, the primary target of a planned two-year mission to search for habitats that could have supported life, NASA officials said June 5, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters
NASA's Mars Science Laboratory rover Curiosity appears as a bluish dot near the lower right corner of this enhanced-color view from the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter taken on June 27, 2013 and released on July 24, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona/Handout via Reuters
The lower slopes of Mount Sharp appear at the top of this picture taken by the right Navigation Camera (Navcam) of NASA's Mars rover Curiosity at the end of a drive of about 135 feet (41 meters) during the 329th Martian day, or sol, of the rover's work on Mars in this July 9, 2013 NASA handout image. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via Reuters
Jacqueline Storey, a press officer at the National Maritime Museum, poses for a photograph in front of images of Mars generated by NASA's Curiosity Rover at their new Visions of the Universe exhibition, in Greenwich, London June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A set of images compares rocks seen by NASA's Opportunity rover and Curiosity rover at two different parts of Mars, in this NASA handout photo. On the left is " Wopmay" rock, in Endurance Crater, Meridiani Planum, as studied by the Opportunity rover. On the right are the rocks of the "Sheepbed" unit in Yellowknife Bay, in Gale Crater, as seen by Curiosity. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Cornell/MSSS/Handout
The first sample of powdered rock from Mars extracted by the NASA's Curiosity rover drill is pictured in this February 20, 2013 NASA handout photo. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/Handout
The first sample of powdered rock from Mars extracted by the NASA's Curiosity rover drill is pictured in this February 20, 2013 NASA handout photo. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/Handout
A close-up view of the results of the "mini drill test" by NASA's Mars rover Curiosity, is seen recorded by rover's Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI) camera during the 180th Martian day, or sol, of the rover's work on Mars in this February 6, 2013 handout image courtesy of NASA. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/Handout
The percussion drill in the turret of tools at the end of the robotic arm of the Mars rover Curiosity is positioned in contact with the rock surface in this January 27, 2013 handout image courtesy of NASA. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout
The percussion drill in the turret of tools at the end of the robotic arm of the Mars rover Curiosity is positioned in contact with the rock surface in this January 27, 2013 handout image courtesy of NASA. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout
A Martian rock illuminated by ultraviolet LEDs is pictured in this January 22, 2013 NASA handout photo obtained by Reuters January 24. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
A Martian rock illuminated by ultraviolet LEDs is pictured in this January 22, 2013 NASA handout photo obtained by Reuters January 24. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
An image from the Mast Camera (Mastcam) on NASA's Mars rover Curiosity shows the surface of the planet with inclined layering known as cross-bedding in an outcrop called "Shaler" on a scale of a few tenths of a meter, or decimeters (1 decimeter is nearly 4 inches) in this NASA handout released January 15, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/Handout
This NASA image from Mars Curiosity's Mast Camera taken on September 22, 2012 and released October 11, 2012 shows where NASA's Mars Curiosity rover aimed two different instruments to study a rock known as "Jake Matijevic." The red dots are where the Chemistry and Camera (ChemCam) instrument zapped it with its laser on September 21, 2012 and September 24, 2012, which were the 45th and 48th sol, or Martian day of operations. The circular black and white images were taken by ChemCam to look for the pits produced by the laser. The purple circles indicate where the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer trained its view. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/Handout
NASA's Mars rover Curiosity cut a wheel scuff mark into a wind-formed ripple at the "Rocknest" site in this handout photo shot October 3, 2012 and released by NASA October 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout
NASA's Mars rover Curiosity cut a wheel scuff mark into a wind-formed ripple at the "Rocknest" site in this handout photo shot October 3, 2012 and released by NASA October 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout
A high-resolution view of an area that is known as Goulburn Scour, a set of rocks blasted by the engines of Curiosity's descent stage on Mars is seen in this NASA handout image from NASA's Curiosity Rover taken August 19, 2012 and released September 27, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
The drive by Mars rover Curiosity during the mission's 43rd Martian day, or sol, (September 19, 2012) ended with this rock about 8 feet (2.5 meters) in front of the rover in this NASA handout image. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout
The drive by Mars rover Curiosity during the mission's 43rd Martian day, or sol, (September 19, 2012) ended with this rock about 8 feet (2.5 meters) in front of the rover in this NASA handout image. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout
The Curiosity rover observes the moon Phobos grazing the sun's disk on Martian day, or sol, 37 (September 13, 2012) in this NASA handout image. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/Handout
The Curiosity rover observes the moon Phobos grazing the sun's disk on Martian day, or sol, 37 (September 13, 2012) in this NASA handout image. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/Handout
A NASA handout photo shows the three left wheels of NASA's Mars rover Curiosity combined in two images that were taken by the rover's Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI) on September 9, 2012. In the distance is the lower slope of Mount Sharp. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Malin Space Science Systems/Handout
The base of Mars' Mount Sharp - the rover's eventual science destination - is pictured in this August 27, 2012 NASA handout photo taken by the Curiosity rover. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
The base of Mars' Mount Sharp - the rover's eventual science destination - is pictured in this August 27, 2012 NASA handout photo taken by the Curiosity rover. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
This full-resolution image from NASA's Curiosity rover on Mars shows the turret of tools at the end of the rover's extended robotic arm, in this image taken August 20, 2012 and released by NASA August 21. The Navigation Camera captured this view. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout
This color image taken August 8, 2012 from NASA's Curiosity rover, and released August 13, shows part of the wall of Gale Crater, the location on Mars where the rover landed on August 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/Handout
This color image taken August 8, 2012 from NASA's Curiosity rover, and released August 13, shows part of the wall of Gale Crater, the location on Mars where the rover landed on August 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/Handout
A distant blob (L) is seen in this image released by NASA on August 10, 2012, taken by a Hazard-Avoidance camera on NASA's Curiosity rover on Mars, which may be a cloud created during the crash of the rover's descent stage. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout
This Picasso-like self portrait of NASA's Curiosity rover, released by NASA August 8, 2012, was taken by its Navigation cameras, located on the now-upright mast. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Handout
This Picasso-like self portrait of NASA's Curiosity rover, released by NASA August 8, 2012, was taken by its Navigation cameras, located on the now-upright mast. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Handout
Jennifer Trosper, Mars Science Laboratory (MSL) mission manager, points out the communications antenna on a model of NASA's Mars science rover Curiosity as she speaks during a news conference at NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena, California August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
An image taken by NASA's Curiosity rover, which landed on Mars the evening of August 5, 2012 in the Gale Crater, showing Mount Sharp (R) in the distance, is projected on and shot from a video screen during a news conference at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Courtesy NASA/Handout
Mars Science Laboratory Curiosity rover flight controllers and managers (L-R) Richard Cook, Pete Theisinger and Adam Steltzner congratulate their team members after a successful rover landing, during a news conference at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Image shot off a video screen from NASA TV shows members of the Mars Science Laboratory (MSL) team celebrating inside the Spaceflight Operations Facility for NASA's Mars Science Laboratory Curiosity rover at Jet Propulsion Laboratory after receiving the first few images from the Curiosity rover, in Pasadena, California August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Courtesy NASA TV/Handout
