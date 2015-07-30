Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 30, 2015 | 4:45pm EDT

A year without home in Ukraine

A security personnel plays with a girl in the compound of a health and rest center which serves as a temporary accommodation for refugees from eastern regions of Ukraine in the town of Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. More than 400 people, who left eastern Ukraine due to a military conflict, arrived at the sanatorium in Korostyshiv during summer 2014, according to representatives. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A security personnel plays with a girl in the compound of a health and rest center which serves as a temporary accommodation for refugees from eastern regions of Ukraine in the town of Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. More than...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A security personnel plays with a girl in the compound of a health and rest center which serves as a temporary accommodation for refugees from eastern regions of Ukraine in the town of Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. More than 400 people, who left eastern Ukraine due to a military conflict, arrived at the sanatorium in Korostyshiv during summer 2014, according to representatives. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
1 / 11
People sit on benches in the compound of a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

People sit on benches in the compound of a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
People sit on benches in the compound of a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
2 / 11
Children run in the compound of a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Children run in the compound of a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Children run in the compound of a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
3 / 11
A boy looks through a bench as he plays near his mother on the site of a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A boy looks through a bench as he plays near his mother on the site of a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A boy looks through a bench as he plays near his mother on the site of a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
4 / 11
Children wait before taking a piece of a cake during a birthday party at a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Children wait before taking a piece of a cake during a birthday party at a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Children wait before taking a piece of a cake during a birthday party at a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
5 / 11
A boy looks out from a room inside a building on the compound of a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A boy looks out from a room inside a building on the compound of a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A boy looks out from a room inside a building on the compound of a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
6 / 11
Adults look at a girl as they sit on benches in the compound of a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Adults look at a girl as they sit on benches in the compound of a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Adults look at a girl as they sit on benches in the compound of a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
7 / 11
Children play in the compound of a health and rest center with a dog seen in the background, in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Children play in the compound of a health and rest center with a dog seen in the background, in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Children play in the compound of a health and rest center with a dog seen in the background, in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
8 / 11
People gather in a corridor inside a building on the compound of a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

People gather in a corridor inside a building on the compound of a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
People gather in a corridor inside a building on the compound of a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
9 / 11
Children sit around a table during a birthday party at a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Children sit around a table during a birthday party at a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Children sit around a table during a birthday party at a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
10 / 11
A woman sits on a bench as boys play in the compound of a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A woman sits on a bench as boys play in the compound of a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A woman sits on a bench as boys play in the compound of a health and rest center in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 30 2015
Suspected MH370 debris found

Suspected MH370 debris found

Malaysia is "almost certain" that plane debris found on Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean is from a Boeing 777.

Jul 30 2015
Walker: Harleys, Winnebagos and politics

Walker: Harleys, Winnebagos and politics

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker takes his campaign for the Republican candidacy nationwide.

Jul 30 2015
The killing of Cecil the lion

The killing of Cecil the lion

Outrage follows the killing of Zimbabwe's famous lion by a Minnesota dentist.

Jul 29 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast