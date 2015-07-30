A year without home in Ukraine

A security personnel plays with a girl in the compound of a health and rest center which serves as a temporary accommodation for refugees from eastern regions of Ukraine in the town of Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. More than...more

A security personnel plays with a girl in the compound of a health and rest center which serves as a temporary accommodation for refugees from eastern regions of Ukraine in the town of Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. More than 400 people, who left eastern Ukraine due to a military conflict, arrived at the sanatorium in Korostyshiv during summer 2014, according to representatives. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

