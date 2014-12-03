Edition:
Abandoned in Ukraine

Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital on the outskirts of Slovyanoserbsk, in a territory controlled by "Lugansk People's Republic" (LPR), eastern Ukraine, December 1, 2014. The hospital is caught in the crossfire in separatist-held territory near the frontline.

Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A patient, in a wheelchair, receives a pill from a nurse.

Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Clothes dry in front of the hospital on the outskirts of Slovyanoserbsk, eastern Ukraine. Medical workers say the head of the hospital was killed by a shell in Luhansk and about half the 180 staff have fled. There were 400 patients when fighting began, they say.

Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Patients cook food in front of the regional psycho-neurological hospital.

Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A woman cleans the floor at the regional psycho-neurological hospital on the outskirts of Slovyanoserbsk.

Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A patient knits in a room of the regional psycho-neurological hospital.

Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Lunch in the room of a patient.

Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital.

Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A patient sits on a bed in a room.

Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital.

Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A patient is seen in a hallway.

Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A patient plays with canaries.

Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A nurse walks in front of the regional psycho-neurological hospital.

Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital.

Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A staff member holds bread, which is allocated for patients' meals.

Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A patient cuts wood in front of the regional psycho-neurological hospital.

Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A patient lies in bed.

Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A patient walks in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital.

Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital.

Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital.

Wednesday, December 03, 2014
