Abandoned in Ukraine
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital on the outskirts of Slovyanoserbsk, in a territory controlled by "Lugansk People's Republic" (LPR), eastern Ukraine, December 1, 2014. The hospital is caught in the crossfire...more
A patient, in a wheelchair, receives a pill from a nurse.
Clothes dry in front of the hospital on the outskirts of Slovyanoserbsk, eastern Ukraine. Medical workers say the head of the hospital was killed by a shell in Luhansk and about half the 180 staff have fled. There were 400 patients when fighting...more
Patients cook food in front of the regional psycho-neurological hospital.
A woman cleans the floor at the regional psycho-neurological hospital on the outskirts of Slovyanoserbsk.
A patient knits in a room of the regional psycho-neurological hospital.
Lunch in the room of a patient.
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital.
A patient sits on a bed in a room.
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital.
A patient is seen in a hallway.
A patient plays with canaries.
A nurse walks in front of the regional psycho-neurological hospital.
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital.
A staff member holds bread, which is allocated for patients' meals.
A patient cuts wood in front of the regional psycho-neurological hospital.
A patient lies in bed.
A patient walks in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital.
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital.
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital.
Next Slideshows
Funeral for Tugce Albayrak
The woman beaten for defending two girls at a McDonald's in Germany is laid to rest.
Al Qaeda claims attack on Iran envoy
Al Qaeda's branch in Yemen claims responsibility for a car bomb attack on the Iranian ambassador's house in the capital Sanaa.
Nusra Front territory
In the villages controlled by the troops of Syria's al Qaeda wing.
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.