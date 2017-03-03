Aboard the USS Carl Vinson
A U.S. Navy F18 fighter jet takes off from aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during a FONOPS in the South China Sea. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
U.S. Navy personnel carry a missile on aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during a Freedom of Navigation Operation Patrol in the South China Sea. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
U.S. Navy personnel prepare to launch an F18 fighter jet on the deck of USS Carl Vinson in the South China Sea. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A U.S. Navy personnel looks through a pair of binocular at the bridge of USS Carl Vinson in the South China Sea, REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A U.S. Navy E-2C Hawkeye surveillance aircraft lands on the deck of aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
U.S. navy pilots are pictured inside the cockpit of F18 fighter jet moments before flying over the South China Sea. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Flight deck crew watch as a U.S. Navy E2C Hawkeye lands on the deck of aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A U.S. Navy F18 fighter jet lands with the aid of a tail hook on aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A flight deck crew gives a hand signal to the pilot of a U.S. Navy F18 fighter jet on aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
U.S. Navy ground personnel watch as a F18 fighter jet takes off on aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A U.S. Navy F18 fighter flies over the South China Sea as it prepares to land on the deck of USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
U.S. Navy F18 fighter jets are pictured on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A pilot for a U.S. Navy F18 fighter jet gives hand signals to ground crew before taking off on aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A civilian cargo ship passes the USS Carl Vinson while in the South China Sea. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A U.S. Navy F18 fighter jet lands on the deck of aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
U.S. Navy personnel watch an F18 fighter jet lands on the deck of aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
