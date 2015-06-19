Aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt

A F/A-18C Hornet of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 251 (VMFA-251) is catapulted off the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. The U.S. carrier is deployed in the region to act as a platform to...more

A F/A-18C Hornet of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 251 (VMFA-251) is catapulted off the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. The U.S. carrier is deployed in the region to act as a platform to strike key positions taken over by the Islamic State fighters in Iraq and Syria, according to the ship's press officer. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

