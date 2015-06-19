Aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt
A F/A-18C Hornet of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 251 (VMFA-251) is catapulted off the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. The U.S. carrier is deployed in the region to act as a platform to...more
A U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal crew member smiles as he stands behind onboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier (CVN-71) in the Gulf, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal crew members transport missiles on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
U.S. Navy pilots walk to their aircrafts before flight operations on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
U.S. Navy sailors work on the bridge of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A U.S. Navy shooter is seen surrounded by smoke after the launch of an aircraft onboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal crew members transport missiles on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Andrew Lewis looks out with his binoculars while speaking during an interview on the bridge of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A F/A-18E/F Super Hornets of Strike Fighter Attack Squadron 136 (VFA-136) takes off onboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal members are pictured on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A flight deck crew member walks with hook chain used to tie down aircrafts on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A U.S. Navy sailor is reflected in a monitor in the bridge of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
U.S. Navy flight deck crew members clean and prepare an aircraft onboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
F/A-18E/F Super Hornets of Strike Fighter Attack Squadron 211 (VFA-211) are lined up for take off on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal crew members transport missiles on the flight deck onboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A F/A-18C Hornet of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 251 (VMFA-251) lands on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier in the Gulf, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Next Slideshows
Bradford: Where an ISIS story began
Three sisters from Bradford are believed to have traveled to Syria to join Islamic State militants with their nine children.
Volcano spews lava and ash
Mount Sinabung was dormant for 400 years before erupting in 2010.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Paris Air Show
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 51st Paris Air Show.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.