Pictures | Wed Mar 2, 2016 | 1:00pm EST

Abortion case divides Supreme Court

Protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on the morning that the court took up a major abortion case focusing on whether a Texas law that imposes strict regulations on abortion doctors and clinic buildings interferes with the constitutional right of a woman to end her pregnancy, in Washington, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
President and CEO of Whole Women's Health Amy Hagstrom Miller (L) holds up her fist as she descends the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court clasping hands with President and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights Nancy Northup. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan speaks to pro-life demonstrators outside the U.S. Supreme Court. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
A protester with her mouth taped over with the word "life" stands in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
President and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights Nancy Northup (R) and President and CEO of Whole Women's Health Amy Hagstrom Miller speak to reporters. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Protesters hold signs in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
A protester holds up a sign in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Protesters hold signs in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Protesters hold signs in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan speaks demonstrators outside the U.S. Supreme Court. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
A protester holds up a flag in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
