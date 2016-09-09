Acid attack survivor models at NYFW
Indian model and acid attack survivor Reshma Quereshi has make up applied before walking to present Indian designer Archana Kochhar's Spring/Summer 2017 collections during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 8,...more
Quereshi never thought she would be going abroad, much less modeling in New York. After enduring numerous skin graft surgeries and contemplating suicide, she met the founder of Make Love Not Scars, a group that helps survivors of the gender-based...more
A smiling Quereshi opened the FTL Moda show on Thursday to applause in a long-sleeve, white gown with embroidered appliques by Indian designer Archana Kochhar during her first trip to the United States. The buzz and glamour of the event was a world...more
"I couldn't believe it was happening to me," Quereshi said about the trip through a translator. "In that moment I felt extremely happy." She said she hopes her turn on the catwalk will inspire hope and confidence in other acid attack survivors and...more
"No one else understands what an acid attack is except the survivors themselves," she said. "I do not want this to happen to anyone else." About 1,500 acid attacks are reported each year, but Jaf Shah, the executive director of the London-based...more
Indian model and acid attack survivor Reshma Quereshi has make up applied before walking to present Indian designer Archana Kochhar's Spring/Summer 2017 collections during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 8,...more
Increasing diversity on the catwalk has been an aim of FTL Moda. The production company has featured models with disabilities, in wheelchairs, on crutches and amputees. Australian model Madeline Stuart, who has Down Syndrome, made her runway debut at...more
Indian model and acid attack survivor Reshma Quereshi rehearses. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Indian model and acid attack survivor Reshma Quereshi rehearses. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
