Fri Sep 9, 2016

Acid attack survivor models at NYFW

Indian model and acid attack survivor Reshma Quereshi has make up applied before walking to present Indian designer Archana Kochhar's Spring/Summer 2017 collections during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Quereshi never thought she would be going abroad, much less modeling in New York. After enduring numerous skin graft surgeries and contemplating suicide, she met the founder of Make Love Not Scars, a group that helps survivors of the gender-based crimes. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
A smiling Quereshi opened the FTL Moda show on Thursday to applause in a long-sleeve, white gown with embroidered appliques by Indian designer Archana Kochhar during her first trip to the United States. The buzz and glamour of the event was a world away from Allahbad, India, where she suffered severe facial burns and lost an eye two years ago after being attacked with sulfuric acid by her estranged brother-in-law and two men. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
"I couldn't believe it was happening to me," Quereshi said about the trip through a translator. "In that moment I felt extremely happy." She said she hopes her turn on the catwalk will inspire hope and confidence in other acid attack survivors and spur countries to regulate the sale of cheap and easily available acids. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
"No one else understands what an acid attack is except the survivors themselves," she said. "I do not want this to happen to anyone else." About 1,500 acid attacks are reported each year, but Jaf Shah, the executive director of the London-based charity Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTI), said the real number is many times higher. "There are whole swathes of regions across the globe where acid attacks are occurring but are not being recorded," he said in an telephone interview. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Indian model and acid attack survivor Reshma Quereshi has make up applied before walking to present Indian designer Archana Kochhar's Spring/Summer 2017 collections during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Increasing diversity on the catwalk has been an aim of FTL Moda. The production company has featured models with disabilities, in wheelchairs, on crutches and amputees. Australian model Madeline Stuart, who has Down Syndrome, made her runway debut at the FTL Moda show last year. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Indian model and acid attack survivor Reshma Quereshi rehearses. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Indian model and acid attack survivor Reshma Quereshi rehearses. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
