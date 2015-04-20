Edition:
ACM Awards ceremony

Taylor Swift accepts the Milestone Award from her mother Andrea at the 50th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Arlington, Texas April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo throws a football to show co-host Luke Bryan (not pictured) before introducing a performance by Dieks Bentley. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Brad Paisley performs "Crushin It". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Milestone Award recipients Brooks and Dunn perform "My Maria". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Lady Antebellum are bathed in purple light as they perform "Long Stretch of Love". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Kenny Chesney performs a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Milestone Award recipient Garth Brooks performs "All American Kid" in front of U.S. servicemen. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Luke Bryan (L) celebrates his win as entertainer of the year with co-host Blake Shelton. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Milestone Award recipient Garth Brooks performs "All American Kid". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Blake Shelton performs "Sangria". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Cole Swindell takes the stage to accept the award for new artist of the year. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Milestone Award recipient Reba McEntire performs a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Jason Aldean performs a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Little Big Town accept the award for vocal group of the year. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Martina McBride performs "Independence Day". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Tyler Hubbard (L) and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line accept the award for vocal duo of the year. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Dierks Bentley performs "Riser". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Taylor Swift accepts the Milestone Award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Miranda Lambert is congratulated as she takes the stage to accept the award for song of the year for "Automatic". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Singer Luke Bryan poses backstage with his awards for Vocal Event of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
A fan records the show. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Kimberly Schlapman (L) and Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town perform "Girl Crush". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Nick Jonas (C) performs with Dan+Shay. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Milestone Award recipient George Strait waves as he performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Singer Miranda Lambert poses backstage with her awards for Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year for "Platinum", Song of the Year (writer and singer) for "Automatic" and a Milestone Award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
A fan holds up hat during Alan Jackson's performance. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman introduces a performance by Alan Jackson. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Christina Aguilera performs with Joe Don Rooney (L) and Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Little Big Town poses backstage with their Vocal Group of the Year award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Taya Kyle (L) and Nancy O'Dell introduce Milestone Award recipient Garth Brooks. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
