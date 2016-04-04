ACM Awards red carpet
Singer Miranda Lambert. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Florida Georgia Line Brian Kelley (2nd L) with his wife, Brittany, and Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Katy Perry. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Actress Nicole Kidman and musician Keith Urban. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Doug the Pug. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Little Big Town. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Actor Keifer Sutherland poses with the group Rascal Flatts. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Carrie Underwood. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Luke Bryan and wife Caroline. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Kelsea Ballerini. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Show co-host Dierks Bentley and his wife Cassidy. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Kacey Musgraves. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Jason Aldean and wife Brittany. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Maren Morris. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Musician Anderson East and singer Miranda Lambert. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss America Betty Cantrell. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Actor Tom Hiddleston. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Blair Fowler. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Katy Perry. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Musician Billy Gibbons. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Brothers Osborne. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Lauren Alaina. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The duo Maddie and Tae. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Justin Moore and his wife Kate. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Martina McBride. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Cyndi Thomson. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer RaeLynn and Josh Davis. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Cassadee Pope. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Clay Walker and wife Jessica Craig. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The Swon Brothers. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Mickey Guyton. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The Band Perry. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Thousand Horses. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Musician Drake White and his wife Alex. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
