Pictures | Sun Apr 3, 2016

ACM Awards red carpet

Singer Miranda Lambert. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Florida Georgia Line Brian Kelley (2nd L) with his wife, Brittany, and Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Singer Katy Perry. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Actress Nicole Kidman and musician Keith Urban. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Doug the Pug. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Little Big Town. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Actor Keifer Sutherland poses with the group Rascal Flatts. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Singer Carrie Underwood. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Singer Luke Bryan and wife Caroline. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Singer Kelsea Ballerini. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Show co-host Dierks Bentley and his wife Cassidy. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Singer Kacey Musgraves. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Singer Jason Aldean and wife Brittany. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Singer Maren Morris. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Musician Anderson East and singer Miranda Lambert. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Miss America Betty Cantrell. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Actor Tom Hiddleston. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Singer Blair Fowler. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Singer Katy Perry. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Musician Billy Gibbons. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Brothers Osborne. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Singer Lauren Alaina. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
The duo Maddie and Tae. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Singer Justin Moore and his wife Kate. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Singer Martina McBride. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Singer Cyndi Thomson. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Singer RaeLynn and Josh Davis. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Singer Cassadee Pope. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Singer Clay Walker and wife Jessica Craig. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
The Swon Brothers. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Singer Mickey Guyton. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
The Band Perry. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
A Thousand Horses. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Musician Drake White and his wife Alex. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
