Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 20, 2015 | 11:40am EDT

ACM Awards red carpet

Singer Miranda Lambert arrives at the 50th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Arlington, Texas April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Singer Miranda Lambert arrives at the 50th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Arlington, Texas April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Singer Miranda Lambert arrives at the 50th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Arlington, Texas April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
1 / 30
Singer Kacey Musgraves and her grandfather. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Singer Kacey Musgraves and her grandfather. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Singer Kacey Musgraves and her grandfather. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
2 / 30
Songwriter Brandy Clark. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Songwriter Brandy Clark. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Songwriter Brandy Clark. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
3 / 30
Garth Brooks kisses Lee Brice. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Garth Brooks kisses Lee Brice. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Garth Brooks kisses Lee Brice. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
4 / 30
The Band Perry. REUTERS/Mike Stone

The Band Perry. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
The Band Perry. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
5 / 30
Author Robin McGraw and TV personality Phil McGraw. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Author Robin McGraw and TV personality Phil McGraw. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Author Robin McGraw and TV personality Phil McGraw. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
6 / 30
Actress Beth Behrs. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Actress Beth Behrs. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Actress Beth Behrs. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
7 / 30
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (fourth from L) and family. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (fourth from L) and family. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (fourth from L) and family. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
8 / 30
Singer Kelsea Ballerini. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Singer Kelsea Ballerini. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Singer Kelsea Ballerini. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
9 / 30
Musician Keith Urban. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Musician Keith Urban. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Musician Keith Urban. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
10 / 30
Musician Steven Tyler. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Musician Steven Tyler. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Musician Steven Tyler. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
11 / 30
Actors Sofia Vergara (L) and Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Actors Sofia Vergara (L) and Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Actors Sofia Vergara (L) and Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
12 / 30
Brian Kelly (L) and Tyler Hubbard of the duo Florida Georgia Line. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Brian Kelly (L) and Tyler Hubbard of the duo Florida Georgia Line. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Brian Kelly (L) and Tyler Hubbard of the duo Florida Georgia Line. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
13 / 30
Singers Cassedee Pope (L) and Kellie Pickler. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Singers Cassedee Pope (L) and Kellie Pickler. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Singers Cassedee Pope (L) and Kellie Pickler. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
14 / 30
Singer Nick Jonas and girlfriend Olivia Culpo. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Singer Nick Jonas and girlfriend Olivia Culpo. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Singer Nick Jonas and girlfriend Olivia Culpo. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
15 / 30
Model Tracy Ripsin and retired NFL football player Troy Aikman. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Model Tracy Ripsin and retired NFL football player Troy Aikman. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Model Tracy Ripsin and retired NFL football player Troy Aikman. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
16 / 30
Singer Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Singer Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Singer Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
17 / 30
Singer Darius Rucker. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Singer Darius Rucker. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Singer Darius Rucker. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
18 / 30
Singer Alan Jackson and his wife Denise. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Singer Alan Jackson and his wife Denise. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Singer Alan Jackson and his wife Denise. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
19 / 30
Singer Martina McBride. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Singer Martina McBride. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Singer Martina McBride. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
20 / 30
Musicians Ronnie Dunn (L) and Kix Brooks. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Musicians Ronnie Dunn (L) and Kix Brooks. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Musicians Ronnie Dunn (L) and Kix Brooks. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
21 / 30
Singer Kasey Musgraves. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Singer Kasey Musgraves. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Singer Kasey Musgraves. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
22 / 30
Singer Brantley Gilbert and Amber Cochran. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Singer Brantley Gilbert and Amber Cochran. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Singer Brantley Gilbert and Amber Cochran. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
23 / 30
Singer Sam Hunt. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Singer Sam Hunt. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Singer Sam Hunt. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
24 / 30
Singer Jason Aldean. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Singer Jason Aldean. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Singer Jason Aldean. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
25 / 30
Singer Ashley Monroe. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Singer Ashley Monroe. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Singer Ashley Monroe. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
26 / 30
Actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears and her husband Jamie Watson. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears and her husband Jamie Watson. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears and her husband Jamie Watson. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
27 / 30
Singer RaeLynn. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Singer RaeLynn. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Singer RaeLynn. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
28 / 30
NFL football player Eric Decker and his wife Jessie James. REUTERS/Mike Stone

NFL football player Eric Decker and his wife Jessie James. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
NFL football player Eric Decker and his wife Jessie James. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
29 / 30
Singer Hunter Hayes. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Singer Hunter Hayes. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Singer Hunter Hayes. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Apr 17 2015
Celebrating Star Wars

Celebrating Star Wars

Star Wars fans, cast and crew at the official convention of a galaxy far, far away.

Apr 16 2015
Gisele's last runway show

Gisele's last runway show

After twenty years Gisele Bundchen declares she will retire from the catwalk with her last show at Sao Paulo Fashion Week.

Apr 16 2015
Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Apr 15 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast