ACM Awards red carpet
Singer Miranda Lambert arrives at the 50th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Arlington, Texas April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Singer Kacey Musgraves and her grandfather. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Songwriter Brandy Clark. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Garth Brooks kisses Lee Brice. REUTERS/Mike Stone
The Band Perry. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Author Robin McGraw and TV personality Phil McGraw. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Actress Beth Behrs. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (fourth from L) and family. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Singer Kelsea Ballerini. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Musician Keith Urban. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Musician Steven Tyler. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Actors Sofia Vergara (L) and Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Brian Kelly (L) and Tyler Hubbard of the duo Florida Georgia Line. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Singers Cassedee Pope (L) and Kellie Pickler. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Singer Nick Jonas and girlfriend Olivia Culpo. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Model Tracy Ripsin and retired NFL football player Troy Aikman. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Singer Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Singer Darius Rucker. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Singer Alan Jackson and his wife Denise. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Singer Martina McBride. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Musicians Ronnie Dunn (L) and Kix Brooks. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Singer Kasey Musgraves. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Singer Brantley Gilbert and Amber Cochran. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Singer Sam Hunt. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Singer Jason Aldean. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Singer Ashley Monroe. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears and her husband Jamie Watson. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Singer RaeLynn. REUTERS/Mike Stone
NFL football player Eric Decker and his wife Jessie James. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Singer Hunter Hayes. REUTERS/Mike Stone
