Mon Jan 6, 2014

Acrobatic feats

<p>Artist Yves Decoste (bottom) balances Valentyna Sidenko on his shoulders during a dress rehearsal for Quidam, a show by Cirque du Soleil, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Monday, January 06, 2014

<p>Artists perform during a dress rehearsal for Quidam, a show by Cirque du Soleil, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Artists perform during a dress rehearsal for Quidam, a show by Cirque du Soleil, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Artists perform during Quidam, a show by Cirque du Soleil, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>An artist performs during a dress rehearsal for Quidam, a show by Cirque du Soleil, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Artists perform during a dress rehearsal for Quidam, a show by Cirque du Soleil, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Aerialist Julie Cameron performs during Quidam, a show by Cirque du Soleil, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Artists perform during a dress rehearsal for Quidam, a show by Cirque du Soleil, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Artist Anna Ostapenko performs during a dress rehearsal for Quidam, a show by Cirque du Soleil, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Artist Julie Cameron performs during a dress rehearsal for Quidam, a show by Cirque du Soleil, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Artists perform during a dress rehearsal for Quidam, a show by Cirque du Soleil, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor )</p>

<p>Artist Valentyna Sidenko (L) balances Yves Decoste with her body during a dress rehearsal for Quidam, a show by Cirque du Soleil, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Artists perform during a dress rehearsal for Quidam, a show by Cirque du Soleil, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Artists perform during a dress rehearsal for Quidam, a show by Cirque du Soleil, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Artists perform during Quidam, a show by Cirque du Soleil, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Artists perform during Quidam, a show by Cirque du Soleil, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>An aerialist performs during Quidam, a show by Cirque du Soleil, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Aerialist Julie Cameron performs during Quidam, a show by Cirque du Soleil, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

