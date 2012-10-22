Acting like a soldier
A man dressed as an Eighth Route Army soldier checks toy weapons before a live action role-playing game based on the computer game "Stalker", at a guerrilla warfare experiential park, one of two theme parks on the outskirts of Wuxiang county, north China's Shanxi province, October 20, 2012. Visitors to the theme parks pay to participate in a dress-up action play with performers, where they can choose to role play as soldiers from the Japanese army or the Eighth Route Army, with professional sound and lighting effects. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Actors dressed as Japanese military soldiers pretend to shoot a man dressed as a plainclothes Eighth Route Army soldier during a performance at the Eighth Route Army Culture Park in Wuxiang county, north China, October 20, 2012. A performance named "Mountain Taihang" is also available where visitors can watch performers put on a live-action show depicting the China-Japan war. The show and the parks, located near the former headquarters of the Eighth Route Army, a military group controlled by the Communist Party of China during the Chinese Civil War and the Second Sino-Japanese War, cost the Wuxiang government around 500 million RMB ($80 million) to construct. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An actor dressed as a Japanese military officer pretends to kill a man dressed as a plainclothes Eighth Route Army soldier during a performance at the Eighth Route Army Culture Park in Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An actor dressed as a Japanese military officer performs during a show at the Eighth Route Army Culture Park in Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A boy dressed as an Eighth Route Army soldier pretends to shoot during a live action role-playing game based on the computer game "Stalker", at a guerrilla warfare experiential park on the outskirts of Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An actor dressed as a Japanese military soldier jumps and kicks a man acting as a villager during a performance at the Eighth Route Army Culture Park in Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An actor dressed as a Japanese military officer performs during a show at the Eighth Route Army Culture Park in Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A visitor uses a toy weapon to shoot pictures of Japanese military soldiers displayed as targets at a guerrilla warfare experiential park on the outskirts of Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Wooden guns are placed next to portraits of late Chairman Mao Zedong (R) and late commander-in-chief Zhu De at the Eighth Route Army Culture Park in Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Visitors use toy weapons to shoot pictures of Japanese military soldiers displayed as targets at a guerrilla warfare experiential park on the outskirts of Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A woman dressed as a Japanese military soldier walks in a trench during a live action role-playing game based on the computer game "Stalker", at a guerrilla warfare experiential park on the outskirts of Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A boy dressed as a Japanese military soldier pretends to shoot during a live action role-playing game based on the computer game "Stalker", at a guerrilla warfare experiential park on the outskirts of Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man dressed as a Japanese military soldier pretends to shoot during a live action role-playing game based on the computer game "Stalker", at a guerrilla warfare experiential park on the outskirts of Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man pretends to shoot during a live action role-playing game based on a computer game "Stalker", at a guerrilla warfare experiential park on the outskirts of Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man sits next to a sculpture of soldiers and local residents outside the Eighth Route Army Culture Park in Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Performers play drums outside the Eighth Route Army Culture Park in Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Performers wave large red flags during a large scale live-action show near two theme parks on the outskirts of Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A resident walks past a sculpture of a broad sword outside the Eighth Route Army Culture Park in Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Local villagers dressed as Eighth Route Army soldiers perform during a large scale live-action show near two theme parks on the outskirts of Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An actor dressed as an Eighth Route Army soldier waves after a performance at the Eighth Route Army Culture Park in Wuxiang county, China, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
