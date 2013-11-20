Adam Levine: Sexiest man alive
Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Adam Levine walks down the runway with model Anne Vyalitsyna as she presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Adam Levine walks down the runway with model Anne Vyalitsyna as she presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Adam Levine and Anne Vyalitsyna arrive at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Adam Levine and Anne Vyalitsyna arrive at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Adam Levine jumps as they perform during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Adam Levine jumps as they perform during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Adam Levine and Maroon 5 perform during an event by Google and T-Mobile celebrating the launch of Google Music in Los Angeles, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Adam Levine and Maroon 5 perform during an event by Google and T-Mobile celebrating the launch of Google Music in Los Angeles, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Singer Adam Levine performs with his band Maroon 5 on NBC's Today show in New York August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Adam Levine performs with his band Maroon 5 on NBC's Today show in New York August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 and his girlfriend Anne Vyalitsyna arrive at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 and his girlfriend Anne Vyalitsyna arrive at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine nuzzles his nose up against Russian model Anne Vyalitsyna as they attend the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls in Los Angeles December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine nuzzles his nose up against Russian model Anne Vyalitsyna as they attend the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls in Los Angeles December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Adam Levine performs with his band Maroon 5 on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Adam Levine performs with his band Maroon 5 on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Adam Levine performs with his band Maroon 5 on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Adam Levine performs with his band Maroon 5 on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine kisses model Anne Vyalitsyna during the kiss cam in a time out of the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls in Los Angeles December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine kisses model Anne Vyalitsyna during the kiss cam in a time out of the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls in Los Angeles December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Adam Levine from the band Maroon 5 performs on stage during their concert in Taipei May 19, 2011. Maroon 5 arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday for their concert as part of their "Hands All Over World" Tour. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Singer Adam Levine from the band Maroon 5 performs on stage during their concert in Taipei May 19, 2011. Maroon 5 arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday for their concert as part of their "Hands All Over World" Tour. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Adam Levine and Maroon 5 perform during an event by Google and T-Mobile celebrating the launch of Google Music in Los Angeles, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Adam Levine and Maroon 5 perform during an event by Google and T-Mobile celebrating the launch of Google Music in Los Angeles, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Adam Levine participates in a panel for "The Voice" during the NBC sessions at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Adam Levine participates in a panel for "The Voice" during the NBC sessions at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Singer Adam Levine performs with his band 'Maroon 5' on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Adam Levine performs with his band 'Maroon 5' on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Next Slideshows
Highest paid musicians
Forbes releases its 2013 list of which musicians made the most money in the past year.
Catching Fire red carpet
The LA premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire."
Alec Baldwin in focus
Actor Alec Baldwin has been in the news this week as a woman accused of stalking him faced trial.
Bambi awards
Miley Cryus and Bill Gates are among the attendees at the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.