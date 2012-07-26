Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 26, 2012 | 9:50am EDT

Adaptive clothing

<p>Make-up artists work on models with physical disabilities before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. Ukrainian fashion designers presented haute couture collections for women with physical disabilities at a special show in Kiev. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Make-up artists work on models with physical disabilities before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. Ukrainian fashion designers presented haute couture collections for women with physical disabilities at a special show in Kiev....more

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Make-up artists work on models with physical disabilities before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. Ukrainian fashion designers presented haute couture collections for women with physical disabilities at a special show in Kiev. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
1 / 15
<p>A model with physical disabilities is seen before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model with physical disabilities is seen before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A model with physical disabilities is seen before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
2 / 15
<p>A model with physical disabilities looks into a mirror before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model with physical disabilities looks into a mirror before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A model with physical disabilities looks into a mirror before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
3 / 15
<p>Make-up artists work on models with physical disabilities before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Make-up artists work on models with physical disabilities before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Make-up artists work on models with physical disabilities before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
4 / 15
<p>A model with physical disabilities is seen before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model with physical disabilities is seen before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A model with physical disabilities is seen before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
5 / 15
<p>A model with physical disabilities prepares to takes part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model with physical disabilities prepares to takes part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A model with physical disabilities prepares to takes part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
6 / 15
<p>Models with physical disabilities are seen before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Models with physical disabilities are seen before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Models with physical disabilities are seen before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
7 / 15
<p>A model with physical disabilities takes part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model with physical disabilities takes part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A model with physical disabilities takes part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
8 / 15
<p>Models with physical disabilities prepare to take part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Models with physical disabilities prepare to take part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Models with physical disabilities prepare to take part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
9 / 15
<p>A model with physical disabilities prepares to takes part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model with physical disabilities prepares to takes part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A model with physical disabilities prepares to takes part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
10 / 15
<p>Models with physical disabilities take part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Models with physical disabilities take part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Models with physical disabilities take part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
11 / 15
<p>A model with physical disabilities is seen before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model with physical disabilities is seen before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A model with physical disabilities is seen before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
12 / 15
<p>Models with physical disabilities take part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Models with physical disabilities take part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Models with physical disabilities take part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
13 / 15
<p>A model with physical disabilities (L) takes part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model with physical disabilities (L) takes part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A model with physical disabilities (L) takes part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
14 / 15
<p>Models with physical disabilities take part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Models with physical disabilities take part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Models with physical disabilities take part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
The extreme poor of Mexico

The extreme poor of Mexico

Next Slideshows

The extreme poor of Mexico

The extreme poor of Mexico

Nearly 90 percent of people in San Simon Zahuatlan, Mexico live on less than $51.54 a month, which a government development agency uses as its benchmark for...

Jul 25 2012
A city destroyed

A city destroyed

Amid the ruins of the Syrian city of Homs.

Oct 18 2012
Traffic psychologists

Traffic psychologists

The non-profit organization aims to humanize traffic in Sao Paulo, and reduce the level of stress caused to drivers with hugs, greetings and lively...

Jul 25 2012
Living with HIV

Living with HIV

The faces of HIV/AIDS around the world.

Jul 24 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast