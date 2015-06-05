Adrift at sea, unwanted on land
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, collect rainwater during a heavy rain fall at a temporary refuge camp near Kanyin Chaung jetty, outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A migrant, who was found at sea on a boat, sits on a bus as she is moved to Taung Pyo sub-township after landing near Kanyin Chaung jetty outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, walk in a line of twos to board a truck to be taken to Mee Tike temporary refugee camp located near the Bangladesh border fence, at Kanyin Chaung jetty, outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state,...more
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, reach for bags of food as they sit at the back of a truck while being sent to Mee Tike temporary refugee camp located near the Bangladesh border fence, at Kanyin Chaung jetty outside Maungdaw township,...more
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, collect rainwater during a heavy rain fall at a temporary refuge camp near Kanyin Chaung jetty, outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Migrant, who was found at sea on a boat, line up as they were sent to Mee Tike temporary refugee camp near Bangladesh border fence, at Kanyin Chaung jetty outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Myanmar military officer gestures from a navy ship towards a boat packed with migrants, off Leik Island in the Andaman Sea, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, sit in a bus as they are moved to Taung Pyo sub-township after landing near Kanyin Chaung jetty outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Migrants who were found at sea on a boat sit near Kanyin Chaung jetty after landing outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
An identity number tag hangs around the neck of a migrant, who was found at sea on a boat, near Kanyin Chaung jetty after landing outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, wait to board a truck to be taken to Mee Tike temporary refugee camp located near the Bangladesh border fence, at Kanyin Chaung jetty, outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 4,...more
A migrant boy and his mother, who were found at sea on a boat, sit in a bus as they are moved to Taung Pyo sub-township after landing near Kanyin Chaung jetty outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya...more
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, crowd in the back of a truck before they are sent to Mee Tike temporary refugee camp located near the Bangladesh border fence, at Kanyin Chaung jetty outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state,...more
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, collect rainwater during a heavy rain fall at a temporary refuge camp near Kanyin Chaung jetty, outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
An identity number tag is seen on the neck of a migrant, who was found at sea on a boat, near Kanyin Chaung jetty after landing outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, sit at the back of a truck as they are moved to Taung Pyo sub-township after landing near Kanyin Chaung jetty outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, carry their belongings as they were moved to Taung Pyo sub-township after landing near Kanyin Chaung jetty outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, sit at the back of a truck as they are moved to Taung Pyo sub-township after landing near Kanyin Chaung jetty outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, carry their belongings as they were moved to Taung Pyo sub-township after landing near Kanyin Chaung jetty outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
The boat that was found at sea carrying migrants is seen near Kanyin Chaung jetty after landing outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A migrant, who was found at sea on a boat, carries his belongings as he is moved to Taung Pyo sub-township after landing near Kanyin Chaung jetty outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 3, 2015. Myanmar on Wednesday landed...more
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, arrive at Mee Tike temporary refugee camp near the Bangladesh border fence outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, sit in a bus as they are moved to Taung Pyo sub-township after landing near Kanyin Chaung jetty outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, carry their belongings as they were moved to Taung Pyo sub-township after landing near Kanyin Chaung jetty outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Migrants who were found at sea on a boat sit near Kanyin Chaung jetty after landing outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
