Pictures | Tue Oct 8, 2013

Afghan Army training

<p>Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Tuesday, October 08, 2013

Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

<p>Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>Afghan National Army female officers take their oaths before a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan National Army female officers take their oaths before a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Tuesday, October 08, 2013

<p>Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch as officers attend a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>Afghan National Army female officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>Afghan National Army female officers watch a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>Afghan National Army officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

