Afghan Bruce Lee

Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in front of the destroyed Darul Aman Palace in Kabul December 9, 2014. From the ruins of an iconic bombed-out palace above Kabul, the young Afghan man bearing a striking resemblance to kung fu legend Bruce Lee is high-kicking his way to Internet fame, aiming to show another side to his war-weary nation.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for a picture in front of Bruce Lee posters after exercising in Kabul December 9, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in Kabul December 9, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in Kabul December 9, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in Kabul December 9, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in front of the destroyed Darul Aman Palace in Kabul December 9, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, works out during a media event in Kabul December 9, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, talks to his father at their house in Kabul December 9, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses during a media event in Kabul December 9, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
