Afghan Bruce Lee
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in front of the destroyed Darul Aman Palace in Kabul December 9, 2014. From the ruins of an iconic bombed-out palace above Kabul, the young Afghan man bearing a striking...more
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for a picture in front of Bruce Lee posters after exercising in Kabul December 9, 2014.
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, works out during a media event in Kabul December 9, 2014.
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, talks to his father at their house in Kabul December 9, 2014.
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses during a media event in Kabul December 9, 2014.
