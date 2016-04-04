Edition:
Afghan forces on duty

An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier keeps watch at a checkpoint in Logar province, Afghanistan February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier takes a break after patrolling in Dand Ghori district of Baghlan province, Afghanistan March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan policeman keeps watch at a hilltop in Dand Ghori district of Baghlan province, Afghanistan March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch shortly in the Taliban stronghold of Kolk in Zahri district, Kandahar province, November 15, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Afghan security forces take their positions at the hilltop of Dand Ghori district of Baghlan province, Afghanistan March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan policemen stand guard at the site of a suicide bomb attack in an area near the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers arrive after a blast near the Pakistani consulate in Jalalabad, Afghanistan January 13, 2016. REUTERS/ Parwiz

A dust-covered Afghan National Army soldier with a flower tucked behind his ear rides on the back of a vehicle during a patrol near the Taliban stronghold of Panjwaii town, Kandahar province, November 13, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Afghan national army soldiers stand at their outpost at Shembawut village in Khowst province December 14, 2009. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch at the site of an attack by insurgents on a joint NATO-Afghan base in the Ghani Khel district of Nangarhar province January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz

An Afghan National Army soldier is seen through damaged glass as he keeps watch at the Forward Base in Nari district near the army outpost in Kunar province, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan army soldier takes up position during a joint patrol with U.S. army soldiers from Delta Company, a part of Task Force 1-66, near the village of Mohammad D'Jakub, Arghandab River valley, Kandahar province, September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Oleg Popov

A member of the Afghan National Army searches a resident during a joint patrol with U.S. troops near Command Outpost AJK (short for Azim-Jan-Kariz, a nearby village) in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers walk through a poppy field as they patrol in stronghold of Panjwaii in Kandahar province, April 12, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

An Afghan National Army soldier carries his weapon after a battle with Taliban insurgents near Sangsar, Zhari district, July 3, 2007. REUTERS/ Finbarr O'Reilly

Afghan National Army soldier uses a basket as camouflage during an ambush in Zhari district of Kandahar province, October 23, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Jalalabad city June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz

An Afghan Army soldier stands next to a fighting position at an observation post overlooking Combat Outpost Lowell, January 9, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong

An Afghan National Army soldier looks out from the windshield of an armoured car at the Forward Base in Nari district, near their army outpost in Kunar province, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A member of the Afghan National Army provides security with a soldier from the U.S. Army's Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment during a patrol near Command Outpost AJK (short for Azim-Jan-Kariz, a near-by village) in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

