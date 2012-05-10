Afghan girls
An Afghan woman holds her newborn baby at Cure International's hospital in Kabul, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan girls wear burqas for fun as they play near their house in Kabul July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan girl plays outside her house in Kandahar province September 16, 2010. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan girl stands in line with her mother to get food package on the outskirts of Kabul September 14, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Girls play on a swing in Baghe Zanana park and shopping area for women and children only, in Kabul, August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An Afghan woman walks with her daughter during a wind storm in Kabul March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Aftab, an Afghan girl, waits to receive vaccination for polio in a UNICEF-organised countrywide campaign, in the central province of Ghor September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Maria Golovnina
Afghan girls stand at a door way as an Afghan army soldier keeps watch from the roof during a joint mission with U.S. army soldiers from Charlie troop, 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 4th brigade 82nd Airborne division in the Maiwand district in Kandahar...more
Afghan girls put their hands on their faces to avoid to be photographed at the village of Bazaar e Panjwai in Kandahar May 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
U.S. Army Private First Class Danny Comley of Camdenton Missouri, assigned to Delta Company 4th Brigade combat team,2-508, 82nd parachute infantry Regiment, receives flowers from an Afghan girl during a patrol in the Arghandab valley in Kandahar...more
An Afghan girl pull her brother and sister down a street in Kabul January 9, 2010. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A girl stands next to the her cow at an animal market in Kabul December 5, 2008. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan girl smiles as an election campaign vehicle passes through her locality in Kabul September 15, 2010. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
An Afghan girl looks at Canadian soldiers on patrol as she travels with women in the back of a taxi at Bazaar e Panjwai in Kandahar May 28, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A girl walks away from a chalk board after writing on it during class in the town of Kunjak in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A schoolgirl sits in a classroom at Syed Pasha school, which was built by Canadian troops, near Kandahar Air Field September 8, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An Afghan girl attends a traditional Koran school in Herat October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
An Afghan returnee girl watches as her parents wind thread in their mud house built with help from the Norwegian refugee council (NRC) in Ghorian district of Herat province, west of Kabul in this picture taken May 27, 2008. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood more
U.S. Captain Scott Peterman, a dentist from the 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, prepares to check the teeth of an Afghan girl in the village of Dah-e-Naw in Logar Province July 23, 2009. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Schoolgirls balance on a wall in Kabul, August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Afghan women arrive to attend a ceremony in conjunction with International Women's day in Kabul March 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A girl wearing a traditional burqa plays in Kabul August 11, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A school girl uses a mobile phone to take pictures of artefacts on display at Kabul National Museum September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A girl looks out the window of a bus in Kabul August 6, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Shamsia, 17, victim of an acid attack by the Taliban, lies on a bed at a hospital in Kabul November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A girl stands next to a gate damaged by a rocket in Kabul May 7, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan girl looks on behind barbed wire as Afghan forces investigate the site of a suicide attack in Kabul November 12, 2010. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Children peer out of their home entrance while U.S Army soldiers from Charlie Company 2nd battalion 35th infantry regiment, Task Forces Bronco patrol in eastern Afghanistan Chaw Kay district in Kunar province on August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic more
An Afghan woman and girl approach soldiers from the U.S. Army's 20th Battalion, 584 Mobile Augmentation Company (MAC), Route Clearance Patrol (RCP) during a dismounted patrol in Kandahar April 2, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
An Afghan girl takes part in a skate boarding competition to mark the third annual Go Skateboarding Day in Kabul June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A girl searches for recyclable items at a rubbish heap on the outskirts of Kabul April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A teacher watches a female student play the violin at the Kabul Music Academy January 7, 2012. In Afghanistan's sole music academy, students learn how to play traditional and western instruments as part of a government initiative to relieve the pains...more
An ethnic Hazara girl attends a campaign rally for Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Bamiyan, central Afghanistan August 16, 2009. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A disabled Afghan girl exercises with her prosthetic legs at the Orthopedic Center of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A girl watches a patrol of U.S. Marines passing through the town of Kunjak in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An Afghan girl carries her sister as she looks at a Canadian soldier on patrol while their father is being interrogated at his shop at Bazaar e Panjwai in Kandahar May 28, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An Afghan woman practises inside a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. Female boxing is still relatively unusual in most countries, but especially in Afghanistan, where many girls and women still face a struggle to secure an education or work,...more
Afghan girls carry bread on their heads on a street in Kabul February 3, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan children play on a make-shift carousel on a street in Kabul March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan children pose for a picture on a destroyed armoured vehicle on Wazir Akbar Khan hill in Kabul October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
