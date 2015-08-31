Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 31, 2015 | 12:30pm EDT

Afghan kids join the circus

People watch a performance by a member of Afghan Mobile Mini Circus for Children (MMCC) during MMCC's festival in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2015. The MMCC, founded by David Mason from Denmark, teaches cooperation and creativity to children scarred by years of war in Afghanistan. Despite the dangers, the project has grown so popular that it now runs centers in ten provinces and has hundreds of regular students. The circus makes visits to internally displaced persons' camps, schools, orphanages, and holds annual festivals. The children are taught the skills of juggling clubs, walking on stilts and acrobatics. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

People watch a performance by a member of Afghan Mobile Mini Circus for Children (MMCC) during MMCC's festival in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2015. The MMCC, founded by David Mason from Denmark, teaches cooperation and creativity to children...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
People watch a performance by a member of Afghan Mobile Mini Circus for Children (MMCC) during MMCC's festival in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2015. The MMCC, founded by David Mason from Denmark, teaches cooperation and creativity to children scarred by years of war in Afghanistan. Despite the dangers, the project has grown so popular that it now runs centers in ten provinces and has hundreds of regular students. The circus makes visits to internally displaced persons' camps, schools, orphanages, and holds annual festivals. The children are taught the skills of juggling clubs, walking on stilts and acrobatics. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
1 / 12
Girls participate in a juggling competition in Kabul, Afghanistan August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Girls participate in a juggling competition in Kabul, Afghanistan August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Girls participate in a juggling competition in Kabul, Afghanistan August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
2 / 12
Hamid Rahman Rahmani, 16, practices in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Hamid Rahman Rahmani, 16, practices in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Hamid Rahman Rahmani, 16, practices in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
3 / 12
People watch a member of Afghan Mobile Mini Circus for Children perform during MMCC's festival in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

People watch a member of Afghan Mobile Mini Circus for Children perform during MMCC's festival in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
People watch a member of Afghan Mobile Mini Circus for Children perform during MMCC's festival in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
4 / 12
Juggling clubs are prepared for a performance at a girls' school in Kabul, Afghanistan August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Juggling clubs are prepared for a performance at a girls' school in Kabul, Afghanistan August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Juggling clubs are prepared for a performance at a girls' school in Kabul, Afghanistan August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
5 / 12
People laugh as they watch a performance in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

People laugh as they watch a performance in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
People laugh as they watch a performance in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
6 / 12
Yousuf, 8, practices in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Yousuf, 8, practices in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Yousuf, 8, practices in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
7 / 12
Boys arrive for a public performance during MMCC's festival in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Boys arrive for a public performance during MMCC's festival in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Boys arrive for a public performance during MMCC's festival in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
8 / 12
Internally displaced children watch as a member of MMCC performs at a camp in Kabul, Afghanistan August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Internally displaced children watch as a member of MMCC performs at a camp in Kabul, Afghanistan August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Internally displaced children watch as a member of MMCC performs at a camp in Kabul, Afghanistan August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
9 / 12
Boys act in a play during MMCC's festival in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Boys act in a play during MMCC's festival in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Boys act in a play during MMCC's festival in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
10 / 12
Boys practice their acrobatic skills in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Boys practice their acrobatic skills in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Boys practice their acrobatic skills in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
11 / 12
An Afghan policeman keeps watch as members of the MMCC wait for their turn to perform in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

An Afghan policeman keeps watch as members of the MMCC wait for their turn to perform in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
An Afghan policeman keeps watch as members of the MMCC wait for their turn to perform in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Pitcher Festival

Pitcher Festival

Next Slideshows

Pitcher Festival

Pitcher Festival

Hindus take a dip in holy waters during the Pitcher Festival that is held every 12 years in different Indian cities.

Aug 27 2015
After dark in Tokyo's Shinjuku

After dark in Tokyo's Shinjuku

Nightlife in the vibrant Shinjuku district of Japan's capital.

Aug 27 2015
The life of Knut

The life of Knut

Scientists can now say that polar bear Knut died from an autoimmune inflammation of the brain, according to media reports.

Aug 27 2015
Supersonic jets

Supersonic jets

Planes that move faster than the speed of sound.

Aug 27 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast