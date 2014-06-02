Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 2, 2014 | 8:20am EDT

Afghan war: Iconic images

Anti-Taliban Afghan fighters watch several explosions from U.S. bombings in the Tora Bora mountains in Afghanistan December 16, 2001. REUTERS/Erik de Castro

Anti-Taliban Afghan fighters watch several explosions from U.S. bombings in the Tora Bora mountains in Afghanistan December 16, 2001. REUTERS/Erik de Castro

Monday, June 02, 2014
Anti-Taliban Afghan fighters watch several explosions from U.S. bombings in the Tora Bora mountains in Afghanistan December 16, 2001. REUTERS/Erik de Castro
Close
1 / 36
Afghan refugee children look from the window of their shelter in the former Soviet embassy, a huge compound amid the destruction of west Kabul, November 27, 2001. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Afghan refugee children look from the window of their shelter in the former Soviet embassy, a huge compound amid the destruction of west Kabul, November 27, 2001. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, June 02, 2014
Afghan refugee children look from the window of their shelter in the former Soviet embassy, a huge compound amid the destruction of west Kabul, November 27, 2001. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
2 / 36
US Marines from Charlie 1/1 of the 15th MEU (Marine Expeditionary Unit) fill sand bags around their light mortar position on the front lines of the US Marine Corps base in southern Afghanistan December 1, 2001 nearby a cardboard sign reminding everyone that the Taliban forces could be anywhere and everywhere. This sign is one of several at an area that Charlie Company named Camp Justice on the perimiter of the larger base. REUTERS/Jim Hollander

US Marines from Charlie 1/1 of the 15th MEU (Marine Expeditionary Unit) fill sand bags around their light mortar position on the front lines of the US Marine Corps base in southern Afghanistan December 1, 2001 nearby a cardboard sign reminding...more

Monday, June 02, 2014
US Marines from Charlie 1/1 of the 15th MEU (Marine Expeditionary Unit) fill sand bags around their light mortar position on the front lines of the US Marine Corps base in southern Afghanistan December 1, 2001 nearby a cardboard sign reminding everyone that the Taliban forces could be anywhere and everywhere. This sign is one of several at an area that Charlie Company named Camp Justice on the perimiter of the larger base. REUTERS/Jim Hollander
Close
3 / 36
A young amputee boy walks through the Eidgah mosque in the city of Kabul December 8, 2001 where the U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) started its biggest ever food distribution in the Afghan capital, handing out sacks of wheat to more than three-quarters of the war-ravaged city's population. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

A young amputee boy walks through the Eidgah mosque in the city of Kabul December 8, 2001 where the U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) started its biggest ever food distribution in the Afghan capital, handing out sacks of wheat to more than...more

Monday, June 02, 2014
A young amputee boy walks through the Eidgah mosque in the city of Kabul December 8, 2001 where the U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) started its biggest ever food distribution in the Afghan capital, handing out sacks of wheat to more than three-quarters of the war-ravaged city's population. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Close
4 / 36
A U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division soldier from Miami, Florida carves the body count that their mortar team has chalked up on a rock, near the villages of Sherkhankheyl, Marzak and Bobelkiel, March 9, 2002 . REUTERS/POOL/Joe Raedle

A U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division soldier from Miami, Florida carves the body count that their mortar team has chalked up on a rock, near the villages of Sherkhankheyl, Marzak and Bobelkiel, March 9, 2002 . REUTERS/POOL/Joe Raedle

Monday, June 02, 2014
A U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division soldier from Miami, Florida carves the body count that their mortar team has chalked up on a rock, near the villages of Sherkhankheyl, Marzak and Bobelkiel, March 9, 2002 . REUTERS/POOL/Joe Raedle
Close
5 / 36
Afghans walk down a hill in Kabul April 23, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Afghans walk down a hill in Kabul April 23, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, June 02, 2014
Afghans walk down a hill in Kabul April 23, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
6 / 36
A Canadian soldier shakes hands with an Afghan boy during a joint patrol with Afghan National Army troops near Panjwaii village, Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, July 13, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Canadian soldier shakes hands with an Afghan boy during a joint patrol with Afghan National Army troops near Panjwaii village, Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, July 13, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Monday, June 02, 2014
A Canadian soldier shakes hands with an Afghan boy during a joint patrol with Afghan National Army troops near Panjwaii village, Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, July 13, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
7 / 36
A wounded Canadian soldier from the NATO-led coalition crawls for cover seconds after his position was hit by a Taliban shell fired from an 82-millimeter recoilless rifle during an ambush in Zhari district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, October 23, 2007. One Canadian soldier was lightly wounded and an Afghan National Army soldier was shot in the shoulder during heavy fighting in the volatile Mowz-e-Madad area of Kandahar province. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A wounded Canadian soldier from the NATO-led coalition crawls for cover seconds after his position was hit by a Taliban shell fired from an 82-millimeter recoilless rifle during an ambush in Zhari district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan,...more

Monday, June 02, 2014
A wounded Canadian soldier from the NATO-led coalition crawls for cover seconds after his position was hit by a Taliban shell fired from an 82-millimeter recoilless rifle during an ambush in Zhari district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, October 23, 2007. One Canadian soldier was lightly wounded and an Afghan National Army soldier was shot in the shoulder during heavy fighting in the volatile Mowz-e-Madad area of Kandahar province. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
8 / 36
Sgt. William Olas Bee, a U.S. Marine from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, has a close call after Taliban fighters opened fire near Garmsir in Helmand Province of Afghanistan, May 18, 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Sgt. William Olas Bee, a U.S. Marine from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, has a close call after Taliban fighters opened fire near Garmsir in Helmand Province of Afghanistan, May 18, 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, June 02, 2014
Sgt. William Olas Bee, a U.S. Marine from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, has a close call after Taliban fighters opened fire near Garmsir in Helmand Province of Afghanistan, May 18, 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
9 / 36
In this picture released exclusively to Reuters on January 17, 2009, Taliban militants are seen with their weapons in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

In this picture released exclusively to Reuters on January 17, 2009, Taliban militants are seen with their weapons in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, June 02, 2014
In this picture released exclusively to Reuters on January 17, 2009, Taliban militants are seen with their weapons in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 36
Afghan men harvest opium in a poppy field in a village in the Golestan district of Farah province, May 5, 2009. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Afghan men harvest opium in a poppy field in a village in the Golestan district of Farah province, May 5, 2009. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, June 02, 2014
Afghan men harvest opium in a poppy field in a village in the Golestan district of Farah province, May 5, 2009. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
11 / 36
A crowd watches an Afghan National Army Air Corps helicopter carrying President Hamid Karzai during an election rally in Gardez, capital of Paktia province, south of Kabul August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A crowd watches an Afghan National Army Air Corps helicopter carrying President Hamid Karzai during an election rally in Gardez, capital of Paktia province, south of Kabul August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, June 02, 2014
A crowd watches an Afghan National Army Air Corps helicopter carrying President Hamid Karzai during an election rally in Gardez, capital of Paktia province, south of Kabul August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
12 / 36
Members of a mortar team attached to the U.S. Army's Dagger Company, 2-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade return fire with a 120mm mortar during an attack by militants on Michigan Base in the Pesh Valley in Afghanistan's Kunar Province August 7, 2009. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Members of a mortar team attached to the U.S. Army's Dagger Company, 2-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade return fire with a 120mm mortar during an attack by militants on Michigan Base in the Pesh Valley in Afghanistan's Kunar Province August 7, 2009....more

Monday, June 02, 2014
Members of a mortar team attached to the U.S. Army's Dagger Company, 2-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade return fire with a 120mm mortar during an attack by militants on Michigan Base in the Pesh Valley in Afghanistan's Kunar Province August 7, 2009. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Close
13 / 36
A U.S. soldier of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior takes a break during a night mission near Honaker Miracle camp at the Pesh valley of Kunar Province August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A U.S. soldier of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior takes a break during a night mission near Honaker Miracle camp at the Pesh valley of Kunar Province August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, June 02, 2014
A U.S. soldier of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior takes a break during a night mission near Honaker Miracle camp at the Pesh valley of Kunar Province August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
14 / 36
U.S. marines fire during a Taliban ambush as they carry out an operation to clear an area in Helmand province, October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

U.S. marines fire during a Taliban ambush as they carry out an operation to clear an area in Helmand province, October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Monday, June 02, 2014
U.S. marines fire during a Taliban ambush as they carry out an operation to clear an area in Helmand province, October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
15 / 36
A victim is taken away from the site of a bomb blast in Kabul December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A victim is taken away from the site of a bomb blast in Kabul December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, June 02, 2014
A victim is taken away from the site of a bomb blast in Kabul December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
16 / 36
U.S. soldiers kneel during a memorial ceremony for Captain Daniel Whitten and Private First Class Zachary Lovejoy from Charlie Company, 4th Brigade combat team,1-508, 82nd Parachute Infantry Regiment at the Remote Sweeney FOB in Zabul province, southern Afghanistan, February 8, 2010. CPT Whitten from Grimes, Iowa, and PFC Lovejoy from Albuquerque, New Mexico, were killed by an IED on February 2. when on patrol in southern Afghanistan. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

U.S. soldiers kneel during a memorial ceremony for Captain Daniel Whitten and Private First Class Zachary Lovejoy from Charlie Company, 4th Brigade combat team,1-508, 82nd Parachute Infantry Regiment at the Remote Sweeney FOB in Zabul province,...more

Monday, June 02, 2014
U.S. soldiers kneel during a memorial ceremony for Captain Daniel Whitten and Private First Class Zachary Lovejoy from Charlie Company, 4th Brigade combat team,1-508, 82nd Parachute Infantry Regiment at the Remote Sweeney FOB in Zabul province, southern Afghanistan, February 8, 2010. CPT Whitten from Grimes, Iowa, and PFC Lovejoy from Albuquerque, New Mexico, were killed by an IED on February 2. when on patrol in southern Afghanistan. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
17 / 36
U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Chris Sanderson, 24, from Flemington, New Jersey shouts as he tries to protect an Afghan man and his child after Taliban fighters opened fire in the town of Marjah, in Nad Ali district, Helmand province, February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Chris Sanderson, 24, from Flemington, New Jersey shouts as he tries to protect an Afghan man and his child after Taliban fighters opened fire in the town of Marjah, in Nad Ali district, Helmand province, February 13, 2010....more

Monday, June 02, 2014
U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Chris Sanderson, 24, from Flemington, New Jersey shouts as he tries to protect an Afghan man and his child after Taliban fighters opened fire in the town of Marjah, in Nad Ali district, Helmand province, February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
18 / 36
Monica McNeal (R) cries as she hugs a U.S. Marine at the grave (L) of her 19-year-old son Eric Ward, at Arlington National Cemetery, May 27, 2010. Lance Corporal Eric Ward, a fourth-generation U.S. Marine, was killed in Afghanistan on February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monica McNeal (R) cries as she hugs a U.S. Marine at the grave (L) of her 19-year-old son Eric Ward, at Arlington National Cemetery, May 27, 2010. Lance Corporal Eric Ward, a fourth-generation U.S. Marine, was killed in Afghanistan on February 21,...more

Monday, June 02, 2014
Monica McNeal (R) cries as she hugs a U.S. Marine at the grave (L) of her 19-year-old son Eric Ward, at Arlington National Cemetery, May 27, 2010. Lance Corporal Eric Ward, a fourth-generation U.S. Marine, was killed in Afghanistan on February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
19 / 36
A U.S. Army medevac crew member attempts to revive a Marine mortally wounded in an IED (improvised explosion device) blast near the town of Marjah in Helmand province in this picture taken August 22, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A U.S. Army medevac crew member attempts to revive a Marine mortally wounded in an IED (improvised explosion device) blast near the town of Marjah in Helmand province in this picture taken August 22, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Monday, June 02, 2014
A U.S. Army medevac crew member attempts to revive a Marine mortally wounded in an IED (improvised explosion device) blast near the town of Marjah in Helmand province in this picture taken August 22, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Close
20 / 36
Residents on horse-led carts hurry past burning fuel tankers along the GT Road near Nowshera, located in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province October 7, 2010. Gunmen in Pakistan set fire to up to 40 supply trucks for NATO troops in Afghanistan, police said. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Residents on horse-led carts hurry past burning fuel tankers along the GT Road near Nowshera, located in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province October 7, 2010. Gunmen in Pakistan set fire to up to 40 supply trucks for NATO troops in Afghanistan,...more

Monday, June 02, 2014
Residents on horse-led carts hurry past burning fuel tankers along the GT Road near Nowshera, located in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province October 7, 2010. Gunmen in Pakistan set fire to up to 40 supply trucks for NATO troops in Afghanistan, police said. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
21 / 36
Private First Class Brandon Voris, 19, of Lebanon, Ohio, from the First Battalion Eighth Marines Alpha Company stands in the middle of his camp as a sandstorm hits his remote outpost near Kunjak in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Private First Class Brandon Voris, 19, of Lebanon, Ohio, from the First Battalion Eighth Marines Alpha Company stands in the middle of his camp as a sandstorm hits his remote outpost near Kunjak in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, October 28,...more

Monday, June 02, 2014
Private First Class Brandon Voris, 19, of Lebanon, Ohio, from the First Battalion Eighth Marines Alpha Company stands in the middle of his camp as a sandstorm hits his remote outpost near Kunjak in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
22 / 36
An Afghan man is detained by U.S. Marines from the First Battalion, Eighth Marines Bravo Company at their base in Talibjan after a battle against Taliban insurgents in Musa Qala district in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

An Afghan man is detained by U.S. Marines from the First Battalion, Eighth Marines Bravo Company at their base in Talibjan after a battle against Taliban insurgents in Musa Qala district in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province November 7, 2010....more

Monday, June 02, 2014
An Afghan man is detained by U.S. Marines from the First Battalion, Eighth Marines Bravo Company at their base in Talibjan after a battle against Taliban insurgents in Musa Qala district in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
23 / 36
Graffiti left behind by Taliban fighters remains on the walls of a compound now used as a command center for the U.S Marine Corps's First Battalion, Eighth Marines at Musa Qala in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, November 10, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Graffiti left behind by Taliban fighters remains on the walls of a compound now used as a command center for the U.S Marine Corps's First Battalion, Eighth Marines at Musa Qala in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, November 10, 2010. ...more

Monday, June 02, 2014
Graffiti left behind by Taliban fighters remains on the walls of a compound now used as a command center for the U.S Marine Corps's First Battalion, Eighth Marines at Musa Qala in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, November 10, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
24 / 36
A father wipes a tear away from his child's face during a Medevac mission in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province November 13, 2010. The child was injured by an explosion. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

A father wipes a tear away from his child's face during a Medevac mission in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province November 13, 2010. The child was injured by an explosion. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Monday, June 02, 2014
A father wipes a tear away from his child's face during a Medevac mission in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province November 13, 2010. The child was injured by an explosion. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Close
25 / 36
A U.S. Army soldier from Alpha troop, 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division checks his gear before a mission in the Maiwand district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 9, 2012. Picture taken April 9, 2012 .REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A U.S. Army soldier from Alpha troop, 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division checks his gear before a mission in the Maiwand district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 9, 2012. Picture taken April 9,...more

Monday, June 02, 2014
A U.S. Army soldier from Alpha troop, 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division checks his gear before a mission in the Maiwand district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 9, 2012. Picture taken April 9, 2012 .REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
26 / 36
U.S. soldier Nicholas Dickhut from 5-20 infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne points his rifle at a doorway after coming under fire by the Taliban while on patrol in Zharay district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

U.S. soldier Nicholas Dickhut from 5-20 infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne points his rifle at a doorway after coming under fire by the Taliban while on patrol in Zharay district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 26, 2012....more

Monday, June 02, 2014
U.S. soldier Nicholas Dickhut from 5-20 infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne points his rifle at a doorway after coming under fire by the Taliban while on patrol in Zharay district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
27 / 36
Jake Beaudoin, a U.S. Army Private of 508 BSTB, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, takes cover during a controlled detonation to clear an area for setting up a check point in Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Jake Beaudoin, a U.S. Army Private of 508 BSTB, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, takes cover during a controlled detonation to clear an area for setting up a check point in Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan May...more

Monday, June 02, 2014
Jake Beaudoin, a U.S. Army Private of 508 BSTB, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, takes cover during a controlled detonation to clear an area for setting up a check point in Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
28 / 36
Paratroopers from Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry board a waiting CH-47 Chinook helicopter as they begin a helicopter assault mission at Combat Outpost Herrera in Afghanistan's Paktiya Province July 15, 2012. Picture taken July 15. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Paratroopers from Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry board a waiting CH-47 Chinook helicopter as they begin a helicopter assault mission at Combat Outpost Herrera in Afghanistan's Paktiya Province July 15, 2012. Picture...more

Monday, June 02, 2014
Paratroopers from Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry board a waiting CH-47 Chinook helicopter as they begin a helicopter assault mission at Combat Outpost Herrera in Afghanistan's Paktiya Province July 15, 2012. Picture taken July 15. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
29 / 36
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers approach a suicide attacker after his vest was defused in Jalalabad province June 30, 2013. Afghan security forces captured a would-be suicide attacker before he blew himself up in Jalalabad on Sunday. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers approach a suicide attacker after his vest was defused in Jalalabad province June 30, 2013. Afghan security forces captured a would-be suicide attacker before he blew himself up in Jalalabad on Sunday. ...more

Monday, June 02, 2014
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers approach a suicide attacker after his vest was defused in Jalalabad province June 30, 2013. Afghan security forces captured a would-be suicide attacker before he blew himself up in Jalalabad on Sunday. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
30 / 36
Afghan boys play with toy guns on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Jalalabad October 15, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Afghan boys play with toy guns on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Jalalabad October 15, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Monday, June 02, 2014
Afghan boys play with toy guns on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Jalalabad October 15, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Close
31 / 36
An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier keeps watch after a helicopter takes off near the landslide site in the Argo district of Badakhshan province May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier keeps watch after a helicopter takes off near the landslide site in the Argo district of Badakhshan province May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Monday, June 02, 2014
An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier keeps watch after a helicopter takes off near the landslide site in the Argo district of Badakhshan province May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
32 / 36
Afghan National Army soldiers (ANA) take position during a gun battle between Taliban and Afghan army at Nahr-e-Kanjak village at Adraskan district of Herat Province April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan National Army soldiers (ANA) take position during a gun battle between Taliban and Afghan army at Nahr-e-Kanjak village at Adraskan district of Herat Province April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, June 02, 2014
Afghan National Army soldiers (ANA) take position during a gun battle between Taliban and Afghan army at Nahr-e-Kanjak village at Adraskan district of Herat Province April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
33 / 36
An Afghan woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Mazar-i-Sharif April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An Afghan woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Mazar-i-Sharif April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Monday, June 02, 2014
An Afghan woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Mazar-i-Sharif April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
34 / 36
Afghan security forces take position at a residential building, where insurgents are holed up in, during an attack on the Indian consulate in Herat province May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib

Afghan security forces take position at a residential building, where insurgents are holed up in, during an attack on the Indian consulate in Herat province May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib

Monday, June 02, 2014
Afghan security forces take position at a residential building, where insurgents are holed up in, during an attack on the Indian consulate in Herat province May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib
Close
35 / 36
President Barack Obama shakes hands with troops after delivering remarks at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama shakes hands with troops after delivering remarks at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, June 02, 2014
President Barack Obama shakes hands with troops after delivering remarks at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
36 / 36
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

May 30 2014
Most powerful women

Most powerful women

The most powerful women in the world right now.

May 30 2014
Super spellers

Super spellers

The Scripps National Spelling Bee ends in a tie for the first time in 52 years.

May 30 2014
Coup in Thailand

Coup in Thailand

The Thai army takes control of the government.

May 30 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast