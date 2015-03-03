Edition:
Afghanistan's deadly snowfall

Afghan survivors of an avalanche work among destroyed houses in the Abdullah Khil village in the Dara district of Panjshir province March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
Avalanche victims receive relief goods, delivered by an Afghan army helicopter, at Araab village in the Paryan district of Panjshir province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Afghan survivors of an avalanche run to get relief goods distributed by an Afghan army helicopter in the Paryan district of Panjshir province, north of Kabul, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
Avalanche victims receive relief goods, delivered by an Afghan army helicopter, at Araab village in the Paryan district of Panjshir province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Avalanche victims walk in Araab village of the Paryan district, Panjshir province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Mud brick houses are seen after avalanches in Paryan district of Panjshir province, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
Afghan survivors of an avalanche gather as excavators clear snow from a road near Abdullah Khil village in the Dara district of Panjshir province March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
Afghan survivors of an avalanche work among destroyed houses in the Abdullah Khil village in the Dara district of Panjshir province, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
Afghan survivors of an avalanche walk in the Abdullah Khil village of the Dara district of Panjshir province, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
Afghan survivors of an avalanche run to get relief goods distributed by an Afghan army helicopter in the Paryan district of Panjshir province, north of Kabul, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
Avalanche victims wait to receive relief goods, delivered by an Afghan army helicopter, at Araab village in the Paryan district of Panjshir province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Afghan survivors of an avalanche work among destroyed houses in the Abdullah Khil village in the Dara district of Panjshir province March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
A child watches avalanche victims receiving relief goods, delivered by an Afghan army helicopter, at Araab village in the Paryan district of Panjshir province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Afghan survivors of an avalanche cover themselves while an Afghan Army helicopter landed to distribute relief goods in Paryan district of Panjshir province, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
Mud brick houses, which were hit by avalanches, in Panjshir province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Avalanche victims receive relief goods, delivered by an Afghan army helicopter, at Araab village in the Paryan district of Panjshir province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Afghan survivors of an avalanche carry food for others in the Abdullah Khil village in the Dara district of Panjshir province, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
An Afghan survivor of an avalanche works at a destroyed house in the Abdullah Khil village in the Dara district of Panjshir province, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
Afghan survivors of an avalanche work among destroyed houses in the Abdullah Khil village in the Dara district of Panjshir province, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
Afghan survivors of an avalanche run to get relief goods distributed by an Afghan army helicopter in the Paryan district of Panjshir province March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
Afghan men remove snow from the roof of a damaged house after avalanches in Panjshir province, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Afghan men carry the dead body of an avalanche victim for burial in Panjshir province, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Afghan women walk near the site of avalanches in Panjshir province, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Afghan villagers wait for a funeral ceremony for avalanche victims in Panjshir province, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Afghan men look at the dead bodies of avalanche victims before a burial ceremony in Panjshir province, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Afghan men remove snow from the roof of a car after avalanches in Panjshir province, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Afghan villagers perform funeral prayers for avalanche victims in Panjshir province, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Afghan men carry the dead body of an avalanche victim for a burial ceremony in Panjshir province, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Afghan men pray over the dead body of an avalanche victim before a burial ceremony in Panjshir province, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
An empty stretcher is seen near the site of a funeral ceremony for the victims of avalanches in Panjshir province, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
