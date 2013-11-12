Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 12, 2013 | 1:25pm EST

Afghanistan's last Jew

<p>Zabulon Simintov, an Afghan Jew, prepares for prayers at his residence in Kabul, November 5, 2013. In his 50s, Simintov is the last known Afghan Jew to remain in the country. He has become something of a celebrity over the years and his rivalry with the next-to-last Jew, who died in 2005, inspired a play. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Zabulon Simintov, an Afghan Jew, prepares for prayers at his residence in Kabul, November 5, 2013. In his 50s, Simintov is the last known Afghan Jew to remain in the country. He has become something of a celebrity over the years and his rivalry with...more

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Zabulon Simintov, an Afghan Jew, prepares for prayers at his residence in Kabul, November 5, 2013. In his 50s, Simintov is the last known Afghan Jew to remain in the country. He has become something of a celebrity over the years and his rivalry with the next-to-last Jew, who died in 2005, inspired a play. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
1 / 8
<p>Zabulon Simintov, an Afghan Jew, prays at his residence in Kabul, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Zabulon Simintov, an Afghan Jew, prays at his residence in Kabul, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Zabulon Simintov, an Afghan Jew, prays at his residence in Kabul, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
2 / 8
<p>Zabulon Simantov, an Afghan Jew, prays at a Jewish cemetery in Kabul, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Zabulon Simantov, an Afghan Jew, prays at a Jewish cemetery in Kabul, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Zabulon Simantov, an Afghan Jew, prays at a Jewish cemetery in Kabul, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
3 / 8
<p>Zabulon Simantov, an Afghan Jew, sits inside his cafe in Kabul, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Zabulon Simantov, an Afghan Jew, sits inside his cafe in Kabul, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Zabulon Simantov, an Afghan Jew, sits inside his cafe in Kabul, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
4 / 8
<p>Zabulon Simantov, an Afghan Jew, fans kebabs being grilled for customers, at his cafe in Kabul, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Zabulon Simantov, an Afghan Jew, fans kebabs being grilled for customers, at his cafe in Kabul, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Zabulon Simantov, an Afghan Jew, fans kebabs being grilled for customers, at his cafe in Kabul, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
5 / 8
<p>Zabulon Simantov, an Afghan Jew, sits inside his cafe in Kabul, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Zabulon Simantov, an Afghan Jew, sits inside his cafe in Kabul, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Zabulon Simantov, an Afghan Jew, sits inside his cafe in Kabul, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
6 / 8
<p>Zabulon Simantov, an Afghan Jew, blows the traditional shofar, or ram's horn, at a synagogue in Kabul, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Zabulon Simantov, an Afghan Jew, blows the traditional shofar, or ram's horn, at a synagogue in Kabul, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Zabulon Simantov, an Afghan Jew, blows the traditional shofar, or ram's horn, at a synagogue in Kabul, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
7 / 8
<p>Zabulon Simantov, an Afghan Jew, shaves at his residence in Kabul, November 5, 2013. . REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Zabulon Simantov, an Afghan Jew, shaves at his residence in Kabul, November 5, 2013. . REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Zabulon Simantov, an Afghan Jew, shaves at his residence in Kabul, November 5, 2013. . REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Madrid on strike

Madrid on strike

Next Slideshows

Madrid on strike

Madrid on strike

Garbage collectors and street cleaners strike in the Spanish city.

Nov 11 2013
Remembering the veterans

Remembering the veterans

Remembrance ceremonies around the world.

Nov 11 2013
Assad attacks Aleppo

Assad attacks Aleppo

Syrian forces attack a strategic rebel military base near Aleppo.

Nov 11 2013
Israelis living in Berlin

Israelis living in Berlin

Portraits of Israeli Jewish residents living in Berlin, Germany.

Nov 08 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast