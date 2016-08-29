Edition:
Afropunk music festival

A woman dances as she takes part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

1 / 20
People take part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2 / 20
A woman takes part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

3 / 20
A man takes part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

4 / 20
A woman takes part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

5 / 20
People take part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

6 / 20
A woman takes part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

7 / 20
People take part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

8 / 20
A woman takes part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

9 / 20
People take part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

10 / 20
People take part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

11 / 20
A woman takes part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

12 / 20
People take part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

13 / 20
A man takes part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

14 / 20
People take part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

15 / 20
People take part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

16 / 20
A woman takes part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

17 / 20
People take part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

18 / 20
People dance as they take part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

19 / 20
A man takes part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

20 / 20
