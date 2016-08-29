Afropunk music festival
A woman dances as she takes part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman takes part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man takes part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman takes part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman takes part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman takes part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman takes part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man takes part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman takes part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People dance as they take part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man takes part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Next Slideshows
Red carpet at the VMAs
Fashion arrivals for the MTV Video Music Awards.
Britney's back
A look back at the career of Britney Spears as she hits up pop culture one more time, with a new album and an anticipated MTV Video Music Awards performance.
Growing up Lourdes
Madonna's daughter Lourdes is in Cuba to celebrate her mother's birthday.
Colombiamoda fashion
Highlights from the Colombiamoda fashion event in Medellin.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.