After dark in Tokyo's Shinjuku

A man enters an adult amusement establishment in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People cross a junction in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People stand outside a nightclub in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. The words on the left translates to "Open Invitation". REUTERS/Thomas Peter

An overview shows Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A woman walks past a car reflecting the neon lights of a night club in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man rides a bike in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man get out of a taxi in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A tout (C) walks in front of a car advertising a strip club in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A woman walks past mannequins in a window in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People line up outside of the Robot Restaurant in Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A couple overlooks Shinjuku's nightlife district of Kabukichoi in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Women stand on the platform as a train pulls into Shinjuku Sanchome station in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man sleeps in a courtyard of the nightlife district in Shinjuku in Tokyo, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

