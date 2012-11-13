Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 12, 2012 | 11:20pm EST

After Sandy

<p>An insurance claims adjuster climbs the entrance to a house in the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

An insurance claims adjuster climbs the entrance to a house in the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, November 12, 2012

An insurance claims adjuster climbs the entrance to a house in the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
1 / 25
<p>A roller coaster is seen in the ocean in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

A roller coaster is seen in the ocean in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, November 12, 2012

A roller coaster is seen in the ocean in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
2 / 25
<p>A child participates in the annual Ragamuffin Halloween Parade, which was postponed by Hurricane Sandy, in Hoboken, New Jersey November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

A child participates in the annual Ragamuffin Halloween Parade, which was postponed by Hurricane Sandy, in Hoboken, New Jersey November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Monday, November 12, 2012

A child participates in the annual Ragamuffin Halloween Parade, which was postponed by Hurricane Sandy, in Hoboken, New Jersey November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
3 / 25
<p>Meg McLoughlin helps sort through the remains of her father's house, which burned to the ground during Hurricane Sandy, in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

Meg McLoughlin helps sort through the remains of her father's house, which burned to the ground during Hurricane Sandy, in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Monday, November 12, 2012

Meg McLoughlin helps sort through the remains of her father's house, which burned to the ground during Hurricane Sandy, in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
4 / 25
<p>Streets damaged during Hurricane Sandy are seen in Ortley Beach, New Jersey, in this November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Larsen/Governor's Office</p>

Streets damaged during Hurricane Sandy are seen in Ortley Beach, New Jersey, in this November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Larsen/Governor's Office

Monday, November 12, 2012

Streets damaged during Hurricane Sandy are seen in Ortley Beach, New Jersey, in this November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Larsen/Governor's Office

Close
5 / 25
<p>A young boy and his mother search through piles of clothes donated for victims of Hurricane Sandy on the South side of Staten Island in New York City, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A young boy and his mother search through piles of clothes donated for victims of Hurricane Sandy on the South side of Staten Island in New York City, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, November 12, 2012

A young boy and his mother search through piles of clothes donated for victims of Hurricane Sandy on the South side of Staten Island in New York City, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
6 / 25
<p>Men play a game of handball at the Coney Island boardwalk in the Coney Island neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, which was affected by Superstorm Sandy, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

Men play a game of handball at the Coney Island boardwalk in the Coney Island neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, which was affected by Superstorm Sandy, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Monday, November 12, 2012

Men play a game of handball at the Coney Island boardwalk in the Coney Island neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, which was affected by Superstorm Sandy, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
7 / 25
<p>Residents look out bus windows at a neighborhood damaged by Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Residents look out bus windows at a neighborhood damaged by Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, November 12, 2012

Residents look out bus windows at a neighborhood damaged by Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
8 / 25
<p>Residents walk through the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Residents walk through the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, November 12, 2012

Residents walk through the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
9 / 25
<p>A resident looks through a house that was destroyed by Hurricane Sandy is seen in Union Beach, New Jersey November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

A resident looks through a house that was destroyed by Hurricane Sandy is seen in Union Beach, New Jersey November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, November 12, 2012

A resident looks through a house that was destroyed by Hurricane Sandy is seen in Union Beach, New Jersey November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
10 / 25
<p>Dean Stavley gathers framed family photographs as he returns to his home after it was damaged by Hurricane Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek </p>

Dean Stavley gathers framed family photographs as he returns to his home after it was damaged by Hurricane Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Monday, November 12, 2012

Dean Stavley gathers framed family photographs as he returns to his home after it was damaged by Hurricane Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Close
11 / 25
<p>Christine Wakefield, a volunteer, organizes donated goods that is being housed in an MTA bus in the Midland Beach neighbourhood of Staten Island, New York November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

Christine Wakefield, a volunteer, organizes donated goods that is being housed in an MTA bus in the Midland Beach neighbourhood of Staten Island, New York November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Monday, November 12, 2012

Christine Wakefield, a volunteer, organizes donated goods that is being housed in an MTA bus in the Midland Beach neighbourhood of Staten Island, New York November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
12 / 25
<p>Buildings damaged by Hurricane Sandy are seen in Monmouth Beach, New Jersey November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Buildings damaged by Hurricane Sandy are seen in Monmouth Beach, New Jersey November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, November 12, 2012

Buildings damaged by Hurricane Sandy are seen in Monmouth Beach, New Jersey November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
13 / 25
<p>U.S. Army soldiers clear debris from the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

U.S. Army soldiers clear debris from the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, November 12, 2012

U.S. Army soldiers clear debris from the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
14 / 25
<p>Comic books are seen in front of a home that was damaged by Hurricane Sandy in Mantoloking, New Jersey November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Comic books are seen in front of a home that was damaged by Hurricane Sandy in Mantoloking, New Jersey November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, November 12, 2012

Comic books are seen in front of a home that was damaged by Hurricane Sandy in Mantoloking, New Jersey November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
15 / 25
<p>People wait for donations from the American Red Cross at nightfall in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

People wait for donations from the American Red Cross at nightfall in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, November 12, 2012

People wait for donations from the American Red Cross at nightfall in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
16 / 25
<p>Volunteers help remove the oven from a house damaged by Hurricane Sandy in the Midland Beach neighbourhood of Staten Island, New York November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

Volunteers help remove the oven from a house damaged by Hurricane Sandy in the Midland Beach neighbourhood of Staten Island, New York November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Monday, November 12, 2012

Volunteers help remove the oven from a house damaged by Hurricane Sandy in the Midland Beach neighbourhood of Staten Island, New York November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
17 / 25
<p>Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials talk to a woman through the window of her home, heavily damaged by Hurricane Sandy, on Staten Island in New York City, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials talk to a woman through the window of her home, heavily damaged by Hurricane Sandy, on Staten Island in New York City, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, November 12, 2012

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials talk to a woman through the window of her home, heavily damaged by Hurricane Sandy, on Staten Island in New York City, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
18 / 25
<p>Priscilla Perez's son Elijah, 10, glances at an empty refrigerator in the Rockaway Park neighborhood of Queens after Hurricane Sandy hit, in the Rockaway Park neighborhood of Queens, New York, November 11, 2012. Elijah said he has had trouble eating donated food since the storm hit, out of fear of not knowing where the food has come from. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

Priscilla Perez's son Elijah, 10, glances at an empty refrigerator in the Rockaway Park neighborhood of Queens after Hurricane Sandy hit, in the Rockaway Park neighborhood of Queens, New York, November 11, 2012. Elijah said he has had trouble eating...more

Monday, November 12, 2012

Priscilla Perez's son Elijah, 10, glances at an empty refrigerator in the Rockaway Park neighborhood of Queens after Hurricane Sandy hit, in the Rockaway Park neighborhood of Queens, New York, November 11, 2012. Elijah said he has had trouble eating donated food since the storm hit, out of fear of not knowing where the food has come from. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
19 / 25
<p>A woman holds a large snapping turtle washed into her yard by Hurricane Sandy, while cleaning up debris on Staten Island in New York City, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A woman holds a large snapping turtle washed into her yard by Hurricane Sandy, while cleaning up debris on Staten Island in New York City, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, November 12, 2012

A woman holds a large snapping turtle washed into her yard by Hurricane Sandy, while cleaning up debris on Staten Island in New York City, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
20 / 25
<p>The boardwalk damaged by Hurricane Sandy is seen in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

The boardwalk damaged by Hurricane Sandy is seen in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, November 12, 2012

The boardwalk damaged by Hurricane Sandy is seen in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
21 / 25
<p>A woman walks with donated supplies at nightfall in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough, New York November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A woman walks with donated supplies at nightfall in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough, New York November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, November 12, 2012

A woman walks with donated supplies at nightfall in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough, New York November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
22 / 25
<p>A wooden American flag replica sits outside the front yard of a house in the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

A wooden American flag replica sits outside the front yard of a house in the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, November 12, 2012

A wooden American flag replica sits outside the front yard of a house in the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
23 / 25
<p>A home that was damaged by Hurricane Sandy stands in water in Mantoloking, New Jersey November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

A home that was damaged by Hurricane Sandy stands in water in Mantoloking, New Jersey November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, November 12, 2012

A home that was damaged by Hurricane Sandy stands in water in Mantoloking, New Jersey November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
24 / 25
<p>A resident who lost her home takes pictures while walking through the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

A resident who lost her home takes pictures while walking through the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, November 12, 2012

A resident who lost her home takes pictures while walking through the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Venice under water

Venice under water

Next Slideshows

Venice under water

Venice under water

Seasonal high water floods the streets of the island city of Venice.

Nov 12 2012
Remembering the veterans

Remembering the veterans

Nations around the world take a day to honor their veterans in memory of their service.

Nov 12 2012
General Petraeus

General Petraeus

CIA Director David Petraeus resigns over an extramarital affair.

Nov 12 2012
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial

The memorial will mark its thirtieth anniversary next week.

Nov 12 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast