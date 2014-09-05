Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 4, 2014 | 8:10pm EDT

After the fighting

A Palestinian man looks out of his heavily damaged house at neighbouring houses which witnesses said were destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian man looks out of his heavily damaged house at neighbouring houses which witnesses said were destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A Palestinian man looks out of his heavily damaged house at neighbouring houses which witnesses said were destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
1 / 30
A resident carries toys to a kindergarten surrounded by a concrete wall, erected to protect against Palestinian rocket and mortar salvoes, in Kibbutz Nahal Oz , just outside the northern Gaza Strip September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A resident carries toys to a kindergarten surrounded by a concrete wall, erected to protect against Palestinian rocket and mortar salvoes, in Kibbutz Nahal Oz , just outside the northern Gaza Strip September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A resident carries toys to a kindergarten surrounded by a concrete wall, erected to protect against Palestinian rocket and mortar salvoes, in Kibbutz Nahal Oz , just outside the northern Gaza Strip September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
2 / 30
A collapsed minaret is seen as Palestinians perform Friday prayers outside the remains of a mosque, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike during a seven-week Israeli offensive in Gaza City August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A collapsed minaret is seen as Palestinians perform Friday prayers outside the remains of a mosque, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike during a seven-week Israeli offensive in Gaza City August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A collapsed minaret is seen as Palestinians perform Friday prayers outside the remains of a mosque, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike during a seven-week Israeli offensive in Gaza City August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
3 / 30
Residents of Nahal Oz walk into their home as they come back to their Kibbutz, just outside the northern Gaza Strip, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Residents of Nahal Oz walk into their home as they come back to their Kibbutz, just outside the northern Gaza Strip, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Residents of Nahal Oz walk into their home as they come back to their Kibbutz, just outside the northern Gaza Strip, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
4 / 30
A Palestinian man lights a fire to illuminate the remains of his house that witnesses said was destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian man lights a fire to illuminate the remains of his house that witnesses said was destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A Palestinian man lights a fire to illuminate the remains of his house that witnesses said was destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
5 / 30
A resident of Nahal Oz walks next to a concrete wall to protect the local kindergarten after bringing items into it as some residents come back to their Kibbutz, just outside the northern Gaza Strip, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A resident of Nahal Oz walks next to a concrete wall to protect the local kindergarten after bringing items into it as some residents come back to their Kibbutz, just outside the northern Gaza Strip, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A resident of Nahal Oz walks next to a concrete wall to protect the local kindergarten after bringing items into it as some residents come back to their Kibbutz, just outside the northern Gaza Strip, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
6 / 30
Palestinians sit atop the ruins of their house which witnesses said was destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians sit atop the ruins of their house which witnesses said was destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Palestinians sit atop the ruins of their house which witnesses said was destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
7 / 30
An Israeli woman and a child sit at a playground near a kindergarten surrounded by concrete blast walls, erected to protect against Palestinian rocket and mortar salvoes, on the first day of the school year in Kibbutz Nahal Oz, just outside the Gaza Strip September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli woman and a child sit at a playground near a kindergarten surrounded by concrete blast walls, erected to protect against Palestinian rocket and mortar salvoes, on the first day of the school year in Kibbutz Nahal Oz, just outside the Gaza...more

Thursday, September 04, 2014
An Israeli woman and a child sit at a playground near a kindergarten surrounded by concrete blast walls, erected to protect against Palestinian rocket and mortar salvoes, on the first day of the school year in Kibbutz Nahal Oz, just outside the Gaza Strip September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
8 / 30
Palestinians light a fire to illuminate the area that witnesses said was heavily shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood, east of Gaza City August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians light a fire to illuminate the area that witnesses said was heavily shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood, east of Gaza City August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Palestinians light a fire to illuminate the area that witnesses said was heavily shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood, east of Gaza City August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
9 / 30
An Israeli couple eats a takeaway meal in Kibbutz Nir Am, just outside the Gaza Strip, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli couple eats a takeaway meal in Kibbutz Nir Am, just outside the Gaza Strip, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, September 04, 2014
An Israeli couple eats a takeaway meal in Kibbutz Nir Am, just outside the Gaza Strip, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
10 / 30
A Palestinian man cleans his house that witnesses said was heavy shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian man cleans his house that witnesses said was heavy shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A Palestinian man cleans his house that witnesses said was heavy shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
11 / 30
Israeli soldiers stand at the entrance to a bomb shelter in Kibbutz Nir Am, just outside the Gaza Strip, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli soldiers stand at the entrance to a bomb shelter in Kibbutz Nir Am, just outside the Gaza Strip, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Israeli soldiers stand at the entrance to a bomb shelter in Kibbutz Nir Am, just outside the Gaza Strip, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
12 / 30
A Palestinian has his hair cut at a barber shop during power cuts in an area that witnesses said was heavily shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood, east of Gaza City August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian has his hair cut at a barber shop during power cuts in an area that witnesses said was heavily shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood, east of Gaza City August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A Palestinian has his hair cut at a barber shop during power cuts in an area that witnesses said was heavily shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood, east of Gaza City August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
13 / 30
An Israeli army post is seen next to a concrete wall in the Israeli farming community of Netiv Haasara, just outside the northern Gaza Strip, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli army post is seen next to a concrete wall in the Israeli farming community of Netiv Haasara, just outside the northern Gaza Strip, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, September 04, 2014
An Israeli army post is seen next to a concrete wall in the Israeli farming community of Netiv Haasara, just outside the northern Gaza Strip, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
14 / 30
A Palestinian family starts a fire to light their house that witnesses said was heavy shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian family starts a fire to light their house that witnesses said was heavy shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A Palestinian family starts a fire to light their house that witnesses said was heavy shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
15 / 30
An Israeli girl walks in Kibbutz Nir Am, just outside the Gaza Strip, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli girl walks in Kibbutz Nir Am, just outside the Gaza Strip, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, September 04, 2014
An Israeli girl walks in Kibbutz Nir Am, just outside the Gaza Strip, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
16 / 30
A Palestinian sits under a tent next to houses that witnesses said were heavy shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian sits under a tent next to houses that witnesses said were heavy shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A Palestinian sits under a tent next to houses that witnesses said were heavy shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
17 / 30
A worker stands near a kindergarten surrounded by concrete blast walls, erected to protect against Palestinian rocket and mortar salvoes, on the first day of the school year in Kibbutz Nahal Oz, just outside the Gaza strip, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A worker stands near a kindergarten surrounded by concrete blast walls, erected to protect against Palestinian rocket and mortar salvoes, on the first day of the school year in Kibbutz Nahal Oz, just outside the Gaza strip, September 1, 2014....more

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A worker stands near a kindergarten surrounded by concrete blast walls, erected to protect against Palestinian rocket and mortar salvoes, on the first day of the school year in Kibbutz Nahal Oz, just outside the Gaza strip, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
18 / 30
A Palestinian boy looks out of his damaged house after a ceasefire was declared, in the east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian boy looks out of his damaged house after a ceasefire was declared, in the east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A Palestinian boy looks out of his damaged house after a ceasefire was declared, in the east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
19 / 30
An Israeli youth hangs balloons for a birthday celebration in Kibbutz Nir Am, just outside the Gaza Strip, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli youth hangs balloons for a birthday celebration in Kibbutz Nir Am, just outside the Gaza Strip, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, September 04, 2014
An Israeli youth hangs balloons for a birthday celebration in Kibbutz Nir Am, just outside the Gaza Strip, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
20 / 30
A Palestinian woman sits in a car on her way home after a ceasefire was declared, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian woman sits in a car on her way home after a ceasefire was declared, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A Palestinian woman sits in a car on her way home after a ceasefire was declared, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
21 / 30
A woman waits near a reinforced bus station in Sderot, outside the Gaza Strip, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A woman waits near a reinforced bus station in Sderot, outside the Gaza Strip, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A woman waits near a reinforced bus station in Sderot, outside the Gaza Strip, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
22 / 30
Palestinians sit on a couch as they return to the remains of their house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli offensive, after a ceasefire was declared, in the east of Gaza City August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians sit on a couch as they return to the remains of their house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli offensive, after a ceasefire was declared, in the east of Gaza City August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Palestinians sit on a couch as they return to the remains of their house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli offensive, after a ceasefire was declared, in the east of Gaza City August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
23 / 30
Empty mortar shell containers collected by the Israeli army are seen after leaving a position near the border with the Gaza Strip August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Empty mortar shell containers collected by the Israeli army are seen after leaving a position near the border with the Gaza Strip August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Empty mortar shell containers collected by the Israeli army are seen after leaving a position near the border with the Gaza Strip August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
24 / 30
A Palestinian sits on a couch inside his house that witnesses said was heavy shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian sits on a couch inside his house that witnesses said was heavy shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A Palestinian sits on a couch inside his house that witnesses said was heavy shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
25 / 30
An Israeli worker repairs a fence damaged by a tank in Kibbutz Nahal Oz Israel, just outside the northern Gaza Strip, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli worker repairs a fence damaged by a tank in Kibbutz Nahal Oz Israel, just outside the northern Gaza Strip, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, September 04, 2014
An Israeli worker repairs a fence damaged by a tank in Kibbutz Nahal Oz Israel, just outside the northern Gaza Strip, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
26 / 30
A Palestinian walks next to a fire to light the area that witnesses said was heavy shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian walks next to a fire to light the area that witnesses said was heavy shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A Palestinian walks next to a fire to light the area that witnesses said was heavy shelled by Israel during the offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
27 / 30
Thai workers ride a scooter in the Israeli farming community of Netiv Haasara, just outside the northern Gaza Strip, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thai workers ride a scooter in the Israeli farming community of Netiv Haasara, just outside the northern Gaza Strip, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Thai workers ride a scooter in the Israeli farming community of Netiv Haasara, just outside the northern Gaza Strip, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
28 / 30
Palestinians swim in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Gaza City August 29, 2014, days after a ceasefire was reached. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians swim in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Gaza City August 29, 2014, days after a ceasefire was reached. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Palestinians swim in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Gaza City August 29, 2014, days after a ceasefire was reached. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
29 / 30
Children climb on a slide at a playground in a Jewish settlement in the Etzion settlement bloc, near Bethlehem August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Children climb on a slide at a playground in a Jewish settlement in the Etzion settlement bloc, near Bethlehem August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Children climb on a slide at a playground in a Jewish settlement in the Etzion settlement bloc, near Bethlehem August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Fast-food on strike

Fast-food on strike

Next Slideshows

Fast-food on strike

Fast-food on strike

Fast-food workers staged protests in some 150 cities in a fight for higher pay.

Sep 04 2014
Russia's French warship delayed

Russia's French warship delayed

The delivery of a helicopter carrier being built for the Russian military is delayed due to the conflict in Ukraine.

Sep 04 2014
Protest at NYFW

Protest at NYFW

Animal activists protest a fashion show using horse-drawn carriages through Central Park.

Sep 04 2014
Burning the coca fields

Burning the coca fields

Colombian soldiers on an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation.

Sep 04 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast