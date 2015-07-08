After the Gaza war

Palestinian math teacher Ali Wahdan kisses his son inside his makeshift shelter, in Beit Hanoun town, in the northern Gaza Strip July 6, 2015. Wahdan lost his wife, 11 members of his family and a leg to Israeli bombardment of the town of Beit Hanoun,...more

Palestinian math teacher Ali Wahdan kisses his son inside his makeshift shelter, in Beit Hanoun town, in the northern Gaza Strip July 6, 2015. Wahdan lost his wife, 11 members of his family and a leg to Israeli bombardment of the town of Beit Hanoun, in the north of the Gaza Strip, during last year's war between Israel and Hamas. Nearly 12 months on, doctors have decided to amputate his other leg. It is a cruel reminder of how little progress he has made since the 50-day war. In almost all respects, his life and prospects have crumbled. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close