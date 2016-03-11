After the tsunami

Buddhist monks and family members of the victims face the sea to pray while mourning the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster, Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 11, 2016, to mark the five-year anniversary of the...more

Buddhist monks and family members of the victims face the sea to pray while mourning the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster, Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 11, 2016, to mark the five-year anniversary of the disaster that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. Mandatory credit REUTERS/Kyodo

