After the tsunami
Buddhist monks and family members of the victims face the sea to pray while mourning the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster, Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 11, 2016, to mark the five-year anniversary of the...more
Police officers search for missing people of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami along the coast side in Kamaishi, Iwate prefecture, Japan, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kyodo
A participant observes a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. (0546 GMT), the time when the magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck off Japan's coast in 2011, during a rally in Tokyo March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Decontamination workers observe a moment of silence before their work in Namie, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kyodo
Ko Kimura, 38, prays towards the sea to mourn victims in Higashi-matsushima, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kyodo
People offer incense sticks to mourn victims in Natori, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kyodo
People observe a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. (0546 GMT), the time when the earthquake struck, near a tsunami-devastated disaster prevention office building (C), in Minamisanriku town, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kyodo
Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is illuminated for decommissioning operation in the dusk in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, in this aerial view photo March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kyodo
People pray toward the sea to mourn victims in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kyodo
Naoshi Sato, 81, offers flowers for his son Shoichi, who died in the tsunami disaster, in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture, Japan, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kyodo
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe bows to Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko in front of an altar for the victims of the earthquake and tsunami at the national memorial service in Tokyo, Japan, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool
Employees of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO), the operator of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, take part in a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. local time (0546 GMT) at TEPCO's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, March 11, 2016....more
Lanterns from northern Japanese city Natori are illuminated during an event to pray for the reconstruction of areas devastated by the earthquake and tsunami, and mourn victims of the disaster at the Canadian embassy in Tokyo, Japan, March 10, 2016....more
People pray as bells toll to mark the moment the earthquake struck Japan, at a junction in Tokyo, Japan, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
School children take shelter under desks during an earthquake simulation exercise in an annual evacuation drill at an elementary school in Tokyo March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A woman leaves a tent filled with smoke to simulate a burning building during a public disaster drill at the Roppongi Hills complex in Tokyo March 11, 2016. .REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A protester holding a banner rises her fist during an anti-nuclear rally in front of the headquarters of Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO), the operator of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, in Tokyo, Japan, March 10, 2016. The...more
A visitor prays in front of candles to mourn the victims in Tokyo, Japan March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
