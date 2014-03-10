After the waves
A survivor walks through debris in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture, where the earthquake and tsunami hit last week, March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song
A survivor walks through debris in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture, where the earthquake and tsunami hit last week, March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man stands amidst the destruction in Kesennuma City on March 15, 2011, days after the area was devastated by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man stands amidst the destruction in Kesennuma City on March 15, 2011, days after the area was devastated by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A ship brought in by the tsunami is seen at a devastated area hit by the earthquake and tsunami in Kesennuma, north Japan, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A ship brought in by the tsunami is seen at a devastated area hit by the earthquake and tsunami in Kesennuma, north Japan, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Japanese home is seen adrift in the Pacific Ocean, in this photograph taken on March 13, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dylan McCord
A Japanese home is seen adrift in the Pacific Ocean, in this photograph taken on March 13, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dylan McCord
Soldiers carry the body of a victim as others prepare to retrieve more in Kesennuma City on March 15, 2011, days after the area was devastated by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Soldiers carry the body of a victim as others prepare to retrieve more in Kesennuma City on March 15, 2011, days after the area was devastated by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A vehicle is half submerged at a crossroad after an earthquake and tsunami in Sendai, northeastern Japan March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
A vehicle is half submerged at a crossroad after an earthquake and tsunami in Sendai, northeastern Japan March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
A car sits atop another in an area affected by an earthquake and tsunami in Miyako, Iwate prefecture March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song
A car sits atop another in an area affected by an earthquake and tsunami in Miyako, Iwate prefecture March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song
An injured survivor searches for food at a destroyed supermarket in the devastated residential area of Otsuchi March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An injured survivor searches for food at a destroyed supermarket in the devastated residential area of Otsuchi March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man uses a pole to mark the site where his house once stood in the ruins of the destroyed residential part of Kesennuma more than a week after the area was devastated by an earthquake and tsunami March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man uses a pole to mark the site where his house once stood in the ruins of the destroyed residential part of Kesennuma more than a week after the area was devastated by an earthquake and tsunami March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A volunteer cleans a family photo that was washed by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami as baby photos are placed to dry at a volunteer center in Ofunato, Iwate prefecture, April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A volunteer cleans a family photo that was washed by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami as baby photos are placed to dry at a volunteer center in Ofunato, Iwate prefecture, April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man looks for his personal belongings at a collection center for items found in the rubble of an area devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, in Natori, northern Japan, April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man looks for his personal belongings at a collection center for items found in the rubble of an area devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, in Natori, northern Japan, April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man walks next to port area destroyed by the earthquake and tsunami in Kessenuma town, in Miyagi prefecture March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man walks next to port area destroyed by the earthquake and tsunami in Kessenuma town, in Miyagi prefecture March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man walks with his dog at a destroyed residential area of Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, March 22, 2011, nearly two weeks after the area was devastated by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man walks with his dog at a destroyed residential area of Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, March 22, 2011, nearly two weeks after the area was devastated by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Policemen carry the bodies of victims retrieved from the debris in Rikuzentakata, Iwate Prefecture, days after the area was devastated by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami, March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Policemen carry the bodies of victims retrieved from the debris in Rikuzentakata, Iwate Prefecture, days after the area was devastated by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami, March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People who are evacuated from a nursing home which is located in evacuation area around the Fukushima Daini nuclear plant, rest at a temporary shelter in Koriyama, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People who are evacuated from a nursing home which is located in evacuation area around the Fukushima Daini nuclear plant, rest at a temporary shelter in Koriyama, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man rides a bicycle at an area hit by earthquake and tsunami in Kesennuma, north Japan, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man rides a bicycle at an area hit by earthquake and tsunami in Kesennuma, north Japan, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A fisherman walks in a fishing port at an area that was devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, in Watari, Miyagi prefecture, April 22, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A fisherman walks in a fishing port at an area that was devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, in Watari, Miyagi prefecture, April 22, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Rescue workers salute next to a body they retrieved from the rubble in Rikuzentakat, days after the area was devastated by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rescue workers salute next to a body they retrieved from the rubble in Rikuzentakat, days after the area was devastated by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman walks near the Kyotoku-maru fishing trawler in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, nearly two weeks after the area was devastated by an earthquake and tsunami, March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A woman walks near the Kyotoku-maru fishing trawler in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, nearly two weeks after the area was devastated by an earthquake and tsunami, March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man cycles through the scene of devastation in Rikuzentakata, northern Japan after the magnitude 8.9 earthquake and tsunami struck the area, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man cycles through the scene of devastation in Rikuzentakata, northern Japan after the magnitude 8.9 earthquake and tsunami struck the area, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Rescue workers search through rubble in an area hit by an earthquake and tsunami in Otsuchi March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song
Rescue workers search through rubble in an area hit by an earthquake and tsunami in Otsuchi March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song
Hiroshi Murayama, 82, walks past ships that were washed to shore in the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, at Otsu port in Kitaibaraki, Ibaraki prefecture, March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Hiroshi Murayama, 82, walks past ships that were washed to shore in the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, at Otsu port in Kitaibaraki, Ibaraki prefecture, March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Next Slideshows
Fleeing violence in CAR
Escaping the fighting in Central African Republic.
When the Japan tsunami struck
Images from the first moments of the tsunami three years ago.
Fukushima: An invisible enemy
Children living near Fukushima are advised to not spend more than 30 minutes outside a day. However, there are worries about increases in weight due to...
The hopes and dreams of women
Mothers and daughters around the world share their aspirations ahead of International Women's Day.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.