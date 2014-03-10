Edition:
After the waves

<p>A survivor walks through debris in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture, where the earthquake and tsunami hit last week, March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Monday, March 10, 2014

<p>A man stands amidst the destruction in Kesennuma City on March 15, 2011, days after the area was devastated by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Monday, March 10, 2014

<p>A ship brought in by the tsunami is seen at a devastated area hit by the earthquake and tsunami in Kesennuma, north Japan, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Monday, March 10, 2014

<p>A Japanese home is seen adrift in the Pacific Ocean, in this photograph taken on March 13, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dylan McCord</p>

Monday, March 10, 2014

<p>Soldiers carry the body of a victim as others prepare to retrieve more in Kesennuma City on March 15, 2011, days after the area was devastated by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Monday, March 10, 2014

<p>A vehicle is half submerged at a crossroad after an earthquake and tsunami in Sendai, northeastern Japan March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak</p>

Monday, March 10, 2014

<p>A car sits atop another in an area affected by an earthquake and tsunami in Miyako, Iwate prefecture March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Monday, March 10, 2014

<p>An injured survivor searches for food at a destroyed supermarket in the devastated residential area of Otsuchi March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Monday, March 10, 2014

<p>A man uses a pole to mark the site where his house once stood in the ruins of the destroyed residential part of Kesennuma more than a week after the area was devastated by an earthquake and tsunami March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Monday, March 10, 2014

<p>A volunteer cleans a family photo that was washed by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami as baby photos are placed to dry at a volunteer center in Ofunato, Iwate prefecture, April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Monday, March 10, 2014

<p>A man looks for his personal belongings at a collection center for items found in the rubble of an area devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, in Natori, northern Japan, April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Monday, March 10, 2014

<p>A man walks next to port area destroyed by the earthquake and tsunami in Kessenuma town, in Miyagi prefecture March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Monday, March 10, 2014

<p>A man walks with his dog at a destroyed residential area of Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, March 22, 2011, nearly two weeks after the area was devastated by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Monday, March 10, 2014

<p>Policemen carry the bodies of victims retrieved from the debris in Rikuzentakata, Iwate Prefecture, days after the area was devastated by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami, March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Monday, March 10, 2014

<p>People who are evacuated from a nursing home which is located in evacuation area around the Fukushima Daini nuclear plant, rest at a temporary shelter in Koriyama, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Monday, March 10, 2014

<p>A man rides a bicycle at an area hit by earthquake and tsunami in Kesennuma, north Japan, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Monday, March 10, 2014

<p>A fisherman walks in a fishing port at an area that was devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, in Watari, Miyagi prefecture, April 22, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Monday, March 10, 2014

<p>Rescue workers salute next to a body they retrieved from the rubble in Rikuzentakat, days after the area was devastated by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Monday, March 10, 2014

<p>A woman walks near the Kyotoku-maru fishing trawler in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, nearly two weeks after the area was devastated by an earthquake and tsunami, March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Monday, March 10, 2014

<p>A man cycles through the scene of devastation in Rikuzentakata, northern Japan after the magnitude 8.9 earthquake and tsunami struck the area, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Monday, March 10, 2014

<p>Rescue workers search through rubble in an area hit by an earthquake and tsunami in Otsuchi March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Monday, March 10, 2014

<p>Hiroshi Murayama, 82, walks past ships that were washed to shore in the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, at Otsu port in Kitaibaraki, Ibaraki prefecture, March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Monday, March 10, 2014

