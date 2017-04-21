Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
A worker looks for valuables among the damaged goods in a supermarket, after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Mourners look at the coffin of Paola Ramirez, a student who died during a protest, in her wake in San Cristobal, Venezuela April 20, 2017. In the opposition hotbed of San Cristobal near the Colombia border, university student Paola Ramirez died after...more
Police officers and criminal investigators stand in front of a bakery, after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man grabs pieces of glass from a broken refrigerator after a butcher's stall was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A worker looks for valuables scattered in the damaged goods in a convenience store, after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Workers look for valuables among the damaged goods in a supermarket, after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People look at police officers and criminal investigators while they collect evidence in front of a bakery, after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People talk next to the broken fences of a stall after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People holding a placard that reads "No more deaths, Maduro" gather outside the wake of Paola Ramirez, a student who died during a protest, in San Cristobal, Venezuela, April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Workers look for valuables among the damaged goods in a supermarket, after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Workers try to repair the broken doors of a butcher's stall after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A worker looks for valuables among the damaged goods in a supermarket, after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Police officers and criminal investigators look for evidence in front of a bakery, after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman stand next to broken refrigerators, after a butcher's stall was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People look at the damage in the entrance of a bakery, after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Workers look for valuables among the damaged goods in a bakery after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Damage is seen at the entrance of a bakery after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Workers look for valuables among the damaged goods in a bakery after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron
A worker walks next to damaged goods and empty shelves in a bakery, after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron
People run with looted items from an office building during the so called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People walk past the damaged entrance of a restaurant after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Next Slideshows
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.