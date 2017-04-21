Edition:
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

A worker looks for valuables among the damaged goods in a supermarket, after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
Mourners look at the coffin of Paola Ramirez, a student who died during a protest, in her wake in San Cristobal, Venezuela April 20, 2017. In the opposition hotbed of San Cristobal near the Colombia border, university student Paola Ramirez died after being shot by men pursuing her and her boyfriend, according to relatives and witnesses. "We were on a motorbike and they were following us, shooting," her boyfriend told Reuters. "I left her on a block where she was going to find her sister and I went to hide the bike. I heard shots and when I arrived she was on the ground. I tried to protect her as much as I could," he added, sobbing in front of her body. The public prosecutor's office said it was investigating the case. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Thursday, April 20, 2017
Police officers and criminal investigators stand in front of a bakery, after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
A man grabs pieces of glass from a broken refrigerator after a butcher's stall was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
A worker looks for valuables scattered in the damaged goods in a convenience store, after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
Workers look for valuables among the damaged goods in a supermarket, after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
People look at police officers and criminal investigators while they collect evidence in front of a bakery, after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
People talk next to the broken fences of a stall after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
People holding a placard that reads "No more deaths, Maduro" gather outside the wake of Paola Ramirez, a student who died during a protest, in San Cristobal, Venezuela, April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Thursday, April 20, 2017
Workers look for valuables among the damaged goods in a supermarket, after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
Workers try to repair the broken doors of a butcher's stall after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
A worker looks for valuables among the damaged goods in a supermarket, after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
Police officers and criminal investigators look for evidence in front of a bakery, after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
A woman stand next to broken refrigerators, after a butcher's stall was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
People look at the damage in the entrance of a bakery, after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Thursday, April 20, 2017
Workers look for valuables among the damaged goods in a bakery after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Thursday, April 20, 2017
Damage is seen at the entrance of a bakery after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Thursday, April 20, 2017
Workers look for valuables among the damaged goods in a bakery after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Thursday, April 20, 2017
A worker walks next to damaged goods and empty shelves in a bakery, after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Thursday, April 20, 2017
People run with looted items from an office building during the so called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
People walk past the damaged entrance of a restaurant after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Thursday, April 20, 2017
