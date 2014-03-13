Aftermath in East Harlem
New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York City emergency responders work at the site of an explosion and collapse of two buildings in the Harlem section of New York, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Frozen wreckage is seen at the site of a building collapse in Harlem, New York March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is briefed by firefighters at the site of a building fire and collapse in the Harlem section of New York, in this picture provided by the New York City Mayor's Office March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rob Bennett/New York...more
New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Smoke is seen at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Debris is seen at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
An earthmover clears debris at the site of yesterdays explosion and building collapse in East Harlem in Upper New York March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Marcus Santos/Pool
Residents wear masks as they leave their homes near the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A frozen playground horse is seen at the site of a building collapse in Harlem, New York March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People look as they pass by the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Firefighters spray water at the site of a building collapse in Harlem, New York March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A frozen stairwell is seen at the site of a building collapse in Harlem, New York March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Debris is seen at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Debris and rescue equipment are seen at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A New York City firefighter looks at the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
