Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 13, 2014 | 4:55pm EDT

Aftermath in East Harlem

<p>New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, March 13, 2014

New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
1 / 25
<p>New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, March 13, 2014

New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
2 / 25
<p>New York City emergency responders work at the site of an explosion and collapse of two buildings in the Harlem section of New York, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

New York City emergency responders work at the site of an explosion and collapse of two buildings in the Harlem section of New York, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, March 13, 2014

New York City emergency responders work at the site of an explosion and collapse of two buildings in the Harlem section of New York, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
3 / 25
<p>Frozen wreckage is seen at the site of a building collapse in Harlem, New York March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Frozen wreckage is seen at the site of a building collapse in Harlem, New York March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Frozen wreckage is seen at the site of a building collapse in Harlem, New York March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
4 / 25
<p>New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, March 13, 2014

New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
5 / 25
<p>New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, March 13, 2014

New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
6 / 25
<p>New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is briefed by firefighters at the site of a building fire and collapse in the Harlem section of New York, in this picture provided by the New York City Mayor's Office March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rob Bennett/New York City Mayor's Office</p>

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is briefed by firefighters at the site of a building fire and collapse in the Harlem section of New York, in this picture provided by the New York City Mayor's Office March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rob Bennett/New York...more

Thursday, March 13, 2014

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is briefed by firefighters at the site of a building fire and collapse in the Harlem section of New York, in this picture provided by the New York City Mayor's Office March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rob Bennett/New York City Mayor's Office

Close
7 / 25
<p>New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, March 13, 2014

New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
8 / 25
<p>Smoke is seen at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Smoke is seen at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Smoke is seen at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
9 / 25
<p>Debris is seen at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Debris is seen at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Debris is seen at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
10 / 25
<p>An earthmover clears debris at the site of yesterdays explosion and building collapse in East Harlem in Upper New York March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Marcus Santos/Pool</p>

An earthmover clears debris at the site of yesterdays explosion and building collapse in East Harlem in Upper New York March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Marcus Santos/Pool

Thursday, March 13, 2014

An earthmover clears debris at the site of yesterdays explosion and building collapse in East Harlem in Upper New York March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Marcus Santos/Pool

Close
11 / 25
<p>Residents wear masks as they leave their homes near the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Residents wear masks as they leave their homes near the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Residents wear masks as they leave their homes near the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
12 / 25
<p>New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, March 13, 2014

New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
13 / 25
<p>A frozen playground horse is seen at the site of a building collapse in Harlem, New York March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A frozen playground horse is seen at the site of a building collapse in Harlem, New York March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, March 13, 2014

A frozen playground horse is seen at the site of a building collapse in Harlem, New York March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
14 / 25
<p>People look as they pass by the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

People look as they pass by the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, March 13, 2014

People look as they pass by the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
15 / 25
<p>Firefighters spray water at the site of a building collapse in Harlem, New York March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Firefighters spray water at the site of a building collapse in Harlem, New York March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Firefighters spray water at the site of a building collapse in Harlem, New York March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
16 / 25
<p>New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, March 13, 2014

New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
17 / 25
<p>New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, March 13, 2014

New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
18 / 25
<p>A frozen stairwell is seen at the site of a building collapse in Harlem, New York March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A frozen stairwell is seen at the site of a building collapse in Harlem, New York March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, March 13, 2014

A frozen stairwell is seen at the site of a building collapse in Harlem, New York March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
19 / 25
<p>Debris is seen at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Debris is seen at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Debris is seen at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
20 / 25
<p>Debris and rescue equipment are seen at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Debris and rescue equipment are seen at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Debris and rescue equipment are seen at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
21 / 25
<p>New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, March 13, 2014

New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
22 / 25
<p>A New York City firefighter looks at the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A New York City firefighter looks at the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, March 13, 2014

A New York City firefighter looks at the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
23 / 25
<p>New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, March 13, 2014

New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
24 / 25
<p>New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, March 13, 2014

New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Australia from above

Australia from above

Next Slideshows

Australia from above

Australia from above

The Land Down Under as seen from the air.

Mar 13 2014
Checkpoints in Crimea

Checkpoints in Crimea

Road blocks set up in the Crimean peninsula.

Mar 13 2014
The Pope's first year

The Pope's first year

A look back at the first year of the papacy of Pope Francis.

Mar 12 2014
NYC building collapse

NYC building collapse

Two buildings collapse in an explosion on a largely residential block of East Harlem.

Mar 12 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast