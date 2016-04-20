Aftermath in Ecuador
A flattened car is seen under the debris of a collapsed hotel after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Pedernales, Ecuador, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A police officer stands guard beside local residents lining up to receive food in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Red Cross members cut an iron rod at a collapsed building as they search for victims in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A resident clears debris inside his home in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Police officers carry a rescued dog as search and rescue efforts continue in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Workers work at a collapsed hotel after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Pedernales, Ecuador, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescue team members carry the body of a victim at a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Pedernales, Ecuador. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A woman walks inside her damaged home after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast in Pedernales, Ecuador, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A flattened car is seen under the debris of a collapsed building, after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in town of Canoa, Ecuador. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Damage is seen on the road between Pedernales and Jama, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Rescue members and volunteers take a break from rescue work in Pedernales, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A collapsed building is seen after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in the town of Canoa, Ecuador. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A rescue member cleans himself during a break from rescue work in Pedernales, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
People pick their belongings up among debris at their house in Jama, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
People organize humanitarian aid for victims of the earthquake that struck off the Pacific coast, in Quito, Ecuador, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Granja
A woman looks at a pile of empty coffins at Maximino Puertas stadium in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
People leave a hilltop cemetery after spending the night there in fear of a tsunami in Jama, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Rescue team members carry the body of a victim onto a truck after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Pedernales, Ecuador, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A family rests along Bahia de Caraquez following the earthquake in Ecuador April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Ecuador's President Rafael Correa (R) embraces a resident after the earthquake, which struck off the Pacific coast, in the town of Canoa, Ecuador April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A collapsed building is pictured in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A child rests in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Heavy machinery is used to remove debris of a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A resident gestures next to a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A man gestures as debris is seen in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Rescue team members walk along a street past damaged building and debris after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Men ride a motorcycle past damaged buildings in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Workers walk on top of the debris of a collapsed hotel under which a flattened taxi is seen after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador. REUTERS/Henry Romero
People look through debris as rescue efforts continue on its second day in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A rescue worker walks past debris in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Next Slideshows
Syria's truce in tatters
Intense fighting in Syria has left the six-week-old ceasefire in question.
Remembering Norway's attacks
A look back at the 2011 shooting on Utoeya island following an explosion in Oslo.
New York votes
Front-runners Clinton and Trump take the New York primaries in landslide victories.
New York state of mind
The presidential candidates battle in the five boroughs and beyond.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.