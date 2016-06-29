Aftermath in Istanbul
A man looks at a broken glass at Istanbul Ataturk airport a day after the attacks. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Relatives of one of the victims in front of a morgue in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A relative of Gulsen Bahadir mourns at her flag-draped coffin during her funeral ceremony in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A police officer kchecks security cameras at the Ataturk airport. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A friend of Gulsen Bahadir mourns during her funeral ceremony in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A man takes pictures of a broken window at Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Relatives of Gulsen Bahadir mourn during her funeral ceremony in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Workers repair the damaged parts of the terminal building at Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Relatives of Gulsen Bahadir mourn at her flag-draped coffin during her funeral ceremony in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A worker cleans the roof of the international departure terminal at Istanbul Ataturk following the blasts. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Sacide Bugda, mother of Abdulhekim Bugda who was one of the victims of the attacks at Ataturk Airport, is comforted by her relatives outside the morgue in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Workers clear debris from Ataturk Airport. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A relative of Gulsen Bahadir, a victim of the attack, mourns at her flag-draped coffin during her funeral ceremony in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Sacide Bugda, mother of Abdulhekim Bugda who was one of the victims, is comforted by her relatives as she waits in front of a morgue in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Workers stand near debris from at Ataturk Airport. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Police officers patrol at Ataturk Airport the day aftwer the attack. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
People and vehicles are seen behind a broken window the day after the attack. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A man walks behind shattered glass the day after the attack. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Police officers patrol as a flight attendant leaves the Ataturk Airport the day after the attack. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish flags, with the control tower in the background, fly at half mast at Ataturk Airport. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A broken window is seen at Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk, Turkey, following yesterday's blasts June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
