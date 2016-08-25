Edition:
United States
Thu Aug 25, 2016

Aftermath in Italy

A drone photo shows the damages following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano De Nicolo

A drone photo shows the damages following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano De Nicolo

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A drone photo shows the damages following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano De Nicolo
A man stands with dogs following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

A man stands with dogs following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A man stands with dogs following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
2 / 23
The interior of an house is seen in Amatrice, following an earthquake, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

The interior of an house is seen in Amatrice, following an earthquake, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
The interior of an house is seen in Amatrice, following an earthquake, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
3 / 23
A man walks through rubble following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A man walks through rubble following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A man walks through rubble following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
4 / 23
Rescuers work following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto

Rescuers work following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Rescuers work following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto
5 / 23
Rescuers work at a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

Rescuers work at a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Rescuers work at a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti
6 / 23
The interior of an house is seen following an earthquake at Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

The interior of an house is seen following an earthquake at Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
The interior of an house is seen following an earthquake at Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
7 / 23
People rest following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

People rest following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
People rest following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
8 / 23
Rescuers work in the night at a collapsed house following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Rescuers work in the night at a collapsed house following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Rescuers work in the night at a collapsed house following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
9 / 23
A firefighter works in the night at a collapsed house following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A firefighter works in the night at a collapsed house following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A firefighter works in the night at a collapsed house following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
10 / 23
People rest following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

People rest following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
People rest following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
11 / 23
A destroyed car is seen following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A destroyed car is seen following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A destroyed car is seen following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
12 / 23
A wounded woman stands in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

A wounded woman stands in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A wounded woman stands in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti
13 / 23
A body is carried away by rescuers following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

A body is carried away by rescuers following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A body is carried away by rescuers following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
14 / 23
The interior of an house with old pictures still hanging on a wall is seen in Amatrice, following an earthquake, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

The interior of an house with old pictures still hanging on a wall is seen in Amatrice, following an earthquake, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
The interior of an house with old pictures still hanging on a wall is seen in Amatrice, following an earthquake, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
15 / 23
A wounded person is carried out from rubble in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto

A wounded person is carried out from rubble in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A wounded person is carried out from rubble in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto
16 / 23
Bodies are seen in a garden following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

Bodies are seen in a garden following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Bodies are seen in a garden following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti
17 / 23
A rescuer stands in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

A rescuer stands in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A rescuer stands in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
18 / 23
A woman sits in a makeshift camp in Amatrice, following an earthquake, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A woman sits in a makeshift camp in Amatrice, following an earthquake, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A woman sits in a makeshift camp in Amatrice, following an earthquake, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
19 / 23
A man is extracted alive from a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

A man is extracted alive from a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A man is extracted alive from a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti
20 / 23
A partially damaged bell tower with a clock showing the time that an earthquake hit is seen in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

A partially damaged bell tower with a clock showing the time that an earthquake hit is seen in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A partially damaged bell tower with a clock showing the time that an earthquake hit is seen in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti
21 / 23
A woman sleeps covered with a blanket as she spends the night in the open following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A woman sleeps covered with a blanket as she spends the night in the open following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A woman sleeps covered with a blanket as she spends the night in the open following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
22 / 23
A statue of the Virgin Lady stands outside a destroyed niche following an earthquake at Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

A statue of the Virgin Lady stands outside a destroyed niche following an earthquake at Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A statue of the Virgin Lady stands outside a destroyed niche following an earthquake at Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
23 / 23
