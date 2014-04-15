Aftermath in Valparaiso

A damaged cell phone lies in the rubble after a major fire destroyed hundreds of homes in Valparaiso, northwest of Santiago, April 14, 2014. Devastated Chileans surveyed damage to their homes in Valparaiso after a massive fire burned 2,000 homes and killed 13 people in poor neighbourhoods of the coastal city over the weekend. Picture taken April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (CHILE - Tags: DISASTER)