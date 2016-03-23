Edition:
Aftermath of Brussels attacks

Broken windows of the terminal at Brussels airport are seen during a ceremony following bomb attacks in Brussels in Zaventem, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Yorick Jansens/Pool

Blood is covered with a jacket outside the terminal at Brussels airport March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Frederic Sierakowski/Pool

A forensic police prepares outside the terminal at Brussels airport March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Pool

Funeral workers remove victims from the Maalbeek subway station in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Broken windows of the terminal at Brussels national airport are seen during a ceremony following bomb attacks in Brussels metro and Belgium's National airport of Zaventem, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Yorick Jansens/Pool

Masked Belgian police remove a package from a building in Anderlecht in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Windows of the terminal at Brussels airport are seen broken, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Yorick Jansens/Pool

Broken windows of the terminal at Brussels airport are seen March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Frederic Sierakowski/Pool

Staff members at Brussels airport and rescuers stand outside the terminal for a ceremony March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Pool

Forensic police work at the Maalbeek subway station in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Staff members at Brussels airport and rescuers stand outside the terminal for a ceremony March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Pool

Policemen stand guard outside the metro station of Maalbeek in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thierry Roge/Pool

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini pay tribute to the victims of a blast in the metro station of Maalbeek in Brussels, Belgium March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thierry Roge/Pool

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini pay tribute to the victims of a blast in the metro station of Maalbeek in Brussels, Belgium March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thierry Roge/Pool

Belgian troops search people entering a subway station in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Police control the access to Brussels central train station in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Belgian troops wait in the back of their army truck in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

