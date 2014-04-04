Edition:
Aftershocks in Chile

<p>A damaged car is seen in Iquique's duty free zone known as Zofri, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 4, 2014. The 8.2 magnitude earthquake was blamed for six deaths and residents have been hit by dozens of aftershocks. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>Women wait to gave birth inside an Army's Special Medical Attention Station in the area of the local hospital, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>New vehicles that were jolted from their parking lots are seen along a road on a hill in Iquique's duty free zone known as Zofri, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>A security worker walks past debris and scattered boxes of merchandise in Iquique's duty free zone known as Zofri, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>Medical staff attend to a newborn (L) and women giving birth inside an Army's Special Medical Attention Station inside the area of the local hospital, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>A damaged truck is seen in Iquique's duty free zone known as Zofri, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>Residents gather in a shelter outdoors at Alto Hospicio commune after a series of aftershocks in the northern port of Iquique April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>Mobile phones are charged in a shelter at Alto Hospicio commune after a series of aftershocks in the northern port of Iquique April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>A man and his baby stay inside a container used as a shelter at the Alto Hospicio commune after a series of aftershocks in the northern port of Iquique April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>A tilted power pole is pictured with tents in the background, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>A woman an her newborn baby are transported from the Army's Special Medical Attention Station, where she gave birth, to the local hospital, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>Residents push strollers along a damaged road leading to Alto Hospicio commune after a series of aftershocks in the northern port of Iquique, Chile April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>Fishermen look at sunken boats, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>A woman poses for a picture for a friend (not pictured) while sitting on cracks on the road leading to Alto Hospicio commune, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>A cameraman records near cars caught under rubble after an earthquake and tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique April 2, 2014. A powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck off northern Chile - it was the strongest of several aftershocks that followed a huge 8.2-magnitude quake, which triggered a tsunami, that is blamed for six deaths in the same region. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>Residents walk to higher ground after a 7.6 magnitude quake, following an earthquake and tsunami the day before, in the northern port of Iquique April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>A resident looks at debris around a home after an earthquake and tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>Fishermen inspect the damage caused by an earthquake and tsunami that hit the northern port of Iquique, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Luis Hidalgo/Pool</p>

<p>A rescue worker inspects a car caught under a landslide after an earthquake and tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Cristian Vivero</p>

<p>A man walks past a row of shops destroyed in a blaze after an earthquake and tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hector Merida</p>

<p>Vehicles and boats lie on the shore after a tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique, Chile, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Cristian Vivero</p>

<p>Firefighters battle a blaze started after an earthquake and tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hector Merida</p>

<p>Fishermen inspect a boat washed onto a dock after a tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hector Merida</p>

<p>Soldiers guard a supermarket to prevent looting after a tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Cristian Vivero</p>

<p>Fishermen inspect boats sunk after a tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Cristian Vivero</p>

<p>People are evacuated from their shelter after a tsunami alarm in Antofagasta city, Chile, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>People stand in line to buy fuel after an earthquake and tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Luis Hidalgo/Pool</p>

<p>Residents walk to higher ground after a Tsunami alarm in Talcahuano city, south of Santiago on the southern Pacific coast, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra</p>

<p>Residents stay on the top floor of their building during a vertical evacuation after a tsunami alarm in Iquique city, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cristian Vivero</p>

<p>Residents take their belongings to higher ground after a tsunami alarm in Talcahuano city, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra</p>

<p>An elderly person is evacuated from a shelter after a tsunami alarm in Antofagasta city, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>An elderly person is evacuated from a shelter after a tsunami alarm in Antofagasta city, north of Santiago on the southern Pacific coast, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

