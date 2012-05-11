Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 11, 2012 | 10:55am EDT

Ageless beauty contest

<p>Contestants wait backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Contestants wait backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, May 11, 2012

Contestants wait backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
1 / 11
<p>A contestant walks on stage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A contestant walks on stage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, May 11, 2012

A contestant walks on stage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
2 / 11
<p>A contestant waits backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. The event was held to promote greater self-esteem among senior citizens, according to organizer Nilton Guedes. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A contestant waits backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. The event was held to promote greater self-esteem among senior citizens, according to organizer Nilton Guedes. ...more

Friday, May 11, 2012

A contestant waits backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. The event was held to promote greater self-esteem among senior citizens, according to organizer Nilton Guedes. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
3 / 11
<p>A contestant dances next to relatives and friends during a beauty contest for elderly women, in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A contestant dances next to relatives and friends during a beauty contest for elderly women, in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, May 11, 2012

A contestant dances next to relatives and friends during a beauty contest for elderly women, in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
4 / 11
<p>Miss Friendliness 2012 Maria Nilce Nascimento, 71, kisses her husband after an awards ceremony at a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Miss Friendliness 2012 Maria Nilce Nascimento, 71, kisses her husband after an awards ceremony at a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, May 11, 2012

Miss Friendliness 2012 Maria Nilce Nascimento, 71, kisses her husband after an awards ceremony at a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
5 / 11
<p>Elderly women perform before a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Elderly women perform before a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, May 11, 2012

Elderly women perform before a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
6 / 11
<p>A contestant walks in front of the jury during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A contestant walks in front of the jury during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, May 11, 2012

A contestant walks in front of the jury during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
7 / 11
<p>Contestants are reflected in a mirror as they wait backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Contestants are reflected in a mirror as they wait backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, May 11, 2012

Contestants are reflected in a mirror as they wait backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
8 / 11
<p>Miss Elderly 2012 Neide Vieira Lapastina (L), 68, is crowned by a woman during an awards ceremony at a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Miss Elderly 2012 Neide Vieira Lapastina (L), 68, is crowned by a woman during an awards ceremony at a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, May 11, 2012

Miss Elderly 2012 Neide Vieira Lapastina (L), 68, is crowned by a woman during an awards ceremony at a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
9 / 11
<p>Contestants apply make-up backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Contestants apply make-up backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, May 11, 2012

Contestants apply make-up backstage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
10 / 11
<p>Contestants dance on stage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Contestants dance on stage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, May 11, 2012

Contestants dance on stage during a beauty contest for elderly women in honour of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
A heart for Haiti

A heart for Haiti

Next Slideshows

A heart for Haiti

A heart for Haiti

Haitian Fabien Destine receives surgery for congenital heart disease by a team of surgeons, doctors and nurses. Health officials estimate there are around...

May 10 2012
The next generation Mars rover

The next generation Mars rover

With 89 days away from the Red Planet, scientists test a model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity" in a California desert.

May 10 2012
Afghan girls

Afghan girls

An indepth look at the lives of Afghan girls in times of uncertainty.

May 10 2012
Prince Charles turns weatherman

Prince Charles turns weatherman

Prince Charles describes wet and cold conditions for Scotland.

May 10 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast