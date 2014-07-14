Edition:
Agony for Argentina

A fan of Argentina reacts while watching a broadcast at the Argentine Embassy in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Sunday, July 13, 2014
A fan of Argentina reacts while watching. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Sunday, July 13, 2014
Argentina's fans gather around the Obelisk after Argentina lost to Germany at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Sunday, July 13, 2014
Argentina's fans react after Argentina lost to Germany at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Martin Acosta

Sunday, July 13, 2014
Argentina fans react after Argentina lost to Germany at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Sunday, July 13, 2014
An Argentine fan cries as she watches Argentina's defeat to Germany. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Sunday, July 13, 2014
Argentina's fans watch a broadcast of the final soccer at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Martin Acosta

Sunday, July 13, 2014
A fan of Argentina reacts while watching. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Sunday, July 13, 2014
Argentina's fans watch a broadcast of the final at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Sunday, July 13, 2014
A fan of Argentina reacts while watching. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Sunday, July 13, 2014
Argentina's players react after their loss. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Sunday, July 13, 2014
An Argentina fan crosses her fingers as she watches. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Sunday, July 13, 2014
Argentine fans watch the match. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Sunday, July 13, 2014
Argentina's fans react after Argentina lost. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Sunday, July 13, 2014
Germany celebrates a goal by teammate Mario Goetze. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Sunday, July 13, 2014
A fan of Argentina reacts. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Sunday, July 13, 2014
Argentina supporters watch the final in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Sunday, July 13, 2014
An Argentine fan embraces a friend at the end of the match on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Sunday, July 13, 2014
Argentina fans react after Argentina lost to Germany. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Sunday, July 13, 2014
Argentine fans react. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Sunday, July 13, 2014
Argentina fans react after Argentina lost to Germany. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Sunday, July 13, 2014
Argentina's fans react after Argentina lost to Germany. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Sunday, July 13, 2014
Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts following their loss. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Sunday, July 13, 2014
Fans of Argentina react on Copacabana beach. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Sunday, July 13, 2014
