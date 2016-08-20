Agony of defeat
Wilhem Belocian of France reacts after a false start in the 110m hurdles, resulting in an automatic disqualification. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Sophie Schmidt and Ashley Lawrence of Canada react after losing to Germany in the women's soccer semifinal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorin of Iran reacts after losing the women's 57kg taekwondo quarterfinal. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Gabor Kis (R) and Gergo Zalanki of Hungary react after their team's loss against Montenegro in men's water polo quarterfinal. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Players from Serbia react after their loss to Spain in the women's basketball semifinal. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Krisztian Manhercz of Hungary reacts after his team's water polo loss to Montenegro. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Yulia Efimova of Russia cries after taking silver in the women's 100m breaststroke final. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after losing his match against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina and being knocked out of Rio. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Portia Woodman, Kelly Brazier and Tyla Nathan-Wong of New Zealand react after their loss to Australia in the women's rugby gold medal match. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Ana Derek of Croatia reacts after her attempt on the vault during the women's gymnastics qualifications. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
China's gymnastics team react to winning the bronze at the men's gymnastics team final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Lauren Rembi of France reacts after losing the women's epee fencing bronze medal match. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Rieko Ioane of New Zealand reacts after losing to Fiji in the men's rugby quarterfinal. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Serbian players react on the bench during their men's preliminary water polo match against Greece. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Robbert Kemperman of Netherlands reacts after his team's loss to Belgium in the men's field hockey semifinal. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Anastasiya Mikhalenka of Belarus reacts after she fails a lift in women's 69kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Kaori Matsumoto of Japan reacts after the women's 57kg judo semifinal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Sachi Mochida of Japan reacts after coming in 8th in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Marta Centurion of Brazil retires after getting injured during her fencing match in women's sabre fencing preliminary. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Lauren Rembi of France reacts after losing the women's epee fencing bronze medal match. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Next Slideshows
Olympic tumbles
Athletes falling down at the Rio Olympics.
Rio's 58-year-old gold medalist
Britain's Nick Skelton on his horse Big Star wins gold in show jumping after a fast and penalty-free jumpoff in his seventh Olympics.
Putin visits annexed Crimea
Vladimir Putin flies into annexed Crimea, two years after Russian troops seized the peninsula.
This is Rio's Olympics
Brazil, the first South American nation to host the Olympics, has embraced the games.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.