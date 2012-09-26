Edition:
Ahmadinejad in NYC

<p>Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad flashes a V-sign during the high-level meeting of the General Assembly on the Rule of Law at the United Nations headquarters in New York, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad flashes a V-sign during the high-level meeting of the General Assembly on the Rule of Law at the United Nations headquarters in New York, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

<p>Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad gestures after speaking during the 67th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad gestures after speaking during the 67th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>The seats belonging to the Israeli delegation are seen empty during Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's speech at the 67th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

The seats belonging to the Israeli delegation are seen empty during Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's speech at the 67th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>The delegation from the United States departs before Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's speech during the 67th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

The delegation from the United States departs before Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's speech during the 67th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Members of Canada's U.N. delegation walk out prior to Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's address at the 67th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Members of Canada's U.N. delegation walk out prior to Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's address at the 67th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad speaks during the high-level meeting of the General Assembly on the Rule of Law at the United Nations headquarters in New York, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad speaks during the high-level meeting of the General Assembly on the Rule of Law at the United Nations headquarters in New York, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad addresses the 67th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad addresses the 67th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad addresses the 67th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad addresses the 67th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>New York police officers look at a man dressed as Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad during a protest against Ahmadinejad outside the Warwick Hotel in New York September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

New York police officers look at a man dressed as Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad during a protest against Ahmadinejad outside the Warwick Hotel in New York September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>A protester holds up a former Iranian state flag during a demonstration against Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad outside the Warwick Hotel in New York September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A protester holds up a former Iranian state flag during a demonstration against Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad outside the Warwick Hotel in New York September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

