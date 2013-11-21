Aid for the Philippines
Desperate villagers who have yet to receive any relief aid, react as a U.S. helicopter arrives to deliver aid in a remote village off Guiuan, Eastern Samar, in central Philippines November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A message is scrawled on a river bank amidst fallen trees as U.S. helicopter flies to deliver aid in a remote village off Guiuan, Eastern Samar, in central Philippines November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
U.S. military personnel carry aid onto a helicopter for delivery to isolated villages north of Tacloban November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Super Typhoon Haiyan victims wait for relief goods along a highway going to Maya port, Cebu in central Philippines November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A Philippine military helicopter drops bottled water to Typhoon Haiyan survivors in Tolosa, Leyte in central Philippines November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Fortunada Ligado, a survivor of Typhoon Haiyan, lies on a bare bed on which children who found shelter in a public library wrote message asking for help, in Basey, north of Tacloban November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Philippine Air Force crew drops a box containing energy biscuits to Typhoon Haiyan survivors in a remote island of Suluan, Samar in central Philippines November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Soldiers and residents look at the devastation of the town from a military aid supplies distribution truck after the Super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan rush to grab fresh water delivered by a U.S. military helicopter to their isolated village north of Tacloban, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A typhoon survivor, desperate to fly out of his Typhoon Haiyan-devastated town, covers his ears as a military plane lands at Tacloban airport November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Typhoon survivors, waiting to leave the province of Leyte in the aftermath of the Super Typhoon Haiyan, in the hold of a C-130 military transport plane at Tacloban airport, in central Philippines, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Survivors wave at a Philippines Air Force helicopter after receiving relief aid supplies in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Haiyan in Palo, a township south of Tacloban City, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People wait to be airlifted to Manila as Ospreys from the U.S. Navy Ship (USNS) Charles Drew taxi on the tarmac in the background, at Tacloban airport, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan react as a U.S. military helicopter delivers aid to their isolated village north of Tacloban November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Philippine soldier lifts a baby above the waiting crowd at a gate of Tacloban airport in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Filipinos enter a Osprey aircraft as the U.S. Navy airlift aid into a remote village near the eastern Samar town of Guiuan, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A member of the U.S. Navy Ship Charles Drew is reflected in a puddle of water as he carries boxes of drinking water to the air field of Tacloban airport November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A U.S. military plane evacuates residents at Tacloban airport in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Typhoon survivors, waiting to leave the province of Leyte in the aftermath of the Super Typhoon Haiyan, are pictured in the hold of a C-130 military transport plane at Tacloban airport, in central Philippines, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De...more
Villagers carry sacks of relief aid as a U.S. helicopter delivers aid to a remote village off Guiuan, Eastern Samar, in central Philippines November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington move containers of fresh water across the flight deck to be loaded onto a Sea Hawk helicopter from the Saberhawks of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron for delivery ashore in support of...more
Villagers who have yet to receive any relief aid, react as a U.S. helicopter delivering aid takes off in a remote village off Guiuan, Eastern Samar, in central Philippines November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A child cries as his mother pleads with security to let them through the gates of Tacloban airport, which remains a point of exodus for survivors of Typhoon Haiyan November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Philippine citizens gather around a Sea Hawk helicopter from Squadron (HSC) 12 as it delivers relief supplies in support of Operation Damayan in Guiuan, Philippines, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Peter...more
Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), marines from the 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade (3d MEB), and Philippine civilians unload relief supplies that were airlifted ashore in support of Operation Damayan in Guiuan,...more
A map at the joint U.S. and Philippine Army headquarters in the Tacloban airport shows the marked places where people need aid in the Central Philippines in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Haiyan November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Survivors of super typhoon Haiyan wait outside a gate to be airlifted to Manila, at Tacloban airport, central Philippines November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A Philippine Air Force crew look at a damaged area in typhoon-battered Tacloban, from a military helicopter after delivering relief goods to Typhoon Haiyan victims in Tolosa, Leyte in central Philippines November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro more
Relatives of crew members wave Chinese flags as China's hospital ship "Peace Ark" leaves a naval port for the Philippines, to assist the victims of Typhoon Haiyan, in Zhoushan Island, Zhejiang Province November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria more
Survivors of typhoon Haiyan react as a U.S. military helicopter delivers aid to their isolated village north of Tacloban November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Residents wait to get onto a military plane during an evacuation at Tacloban airport in the Typhoon Haiyan devastated city, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
People wait for the drop-off of relief supplies from Philippine Air Force helicopters for Typhoon Haiyan survivors, in a remote island of Suluan, Samar in central Philippines November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Filipino medical personnel offload an injured Filipino civilian out of a U.S. Marine C-130 Hercules aircraft at Villamor Air Base near Manila November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Cpl. Codey Underwood/U.S. Marine Corps
Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan line up to get food and water during a disaster relief operation run by a non-government organization in Tacloban, central Philippines, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
The shadow of a Philippine Army personnel is cast on boxes of relief items from U.S. Agency for International Development for the victims of super typhoon Haiyan, at Villamor Air Base in Manila November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Survivors of typhoon Haiyan rush to grab fresh water delivered by a U.S. military helicopter to their isolated village north of Tacloban November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Philippine citizens offload relief supplies from an MV-22B Osprey as part of recovery efforts from Typhoon Haiyan, at Guiuan Air Field, Philippines November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Cpl. Jose D. Lujano/U.S. Marine Corps
U.S. soldiers work to unload aid supplies as people wait in the shade for evacuation flights at the destroyed airport, after super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban City in central Philippines November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Survivors of Super Typhoon Haiyan run towards a Philippine Air Force helicopter dropping food supplies in Tolosa, Leyte in central Philippines November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A woman cries as she and her children sit on board a C-130 military transport plane bound on a mercy flight to Manila, in the aftermath of the Super Typhoon Haiyan, from Tacloban city, in central Philippines, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De...more
