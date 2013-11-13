Edition:
Aid to the Philippines

<p>Filipino medical personnel offload an injured Filipino civilian out of a U.S. Marine C-130 Hercules aircraft at Villamor Air Base near Manila November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Cpl. Codey Underwood/U.S. Marine Corps</p>

<p>Landing support specialist U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Christopher E. Pring coordinates the loading of palletized water with the Philippine Air Force for victims of Typhoon Haiyan, at Villamor Air Base near Manila November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Cpl. Codey Underwood/U.S. Marine Corps</p>

<p>Civilians displaced by Typhoon Haiyan board a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130 at Tacloban Air Base before being transported to Manila November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lance Cpl. Anne K. Henry/U.S. Marine Corps</p>

<p>A child, one of the survivors who was evacuated from the disaster zone, is carried into a military truck with her family after they arrived via a military plane at Villamor Air Base in Manila November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo</p>

<p>A soldier shields the face of a child as an aircraft takes off from the destroyed airport where many people are waiting for evacuation after super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>U.S. Marines and members of the Philippine Armed Forces assist civilians off of a C-130 aircraft as they assist in relief operations following Typhoon Haiyan, at Villamor Air Base near Manila November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lance Cpl. Anne K. Henry/U.S. Marine Corps</p>

<p>A U.S. military plane evacuates residents at Tacloban airport in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>Survivors wait for medical assistance after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

<p>An injured woman, one of the dozens of survivors who have evacuated the disaster zone, is carried by a U.S. marine during their arrival via a military plane at Villamor Air Base in Manila November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo</p>

<p>Medical staff of the International Search and Rescue from Germany sleep and rest while waiting for an airlift at a military section of Manila's airport November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

<p>A man adjusts his glasses as he stands in front of a S.O.S. sign after super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>Police push a trolley containing relief supplies at Tacloban military base for the victims of super Typhoon Haiyan in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

<p>Typhoon victims queue for free rice at a businessman's warehouse in Tacloban city, which was battered by Typhoon Haiyan, in central Philippines November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

<p>Israeli soldiers, part of an aid delegation to the Philippines, carry their gear before leaving on an airlift, at Ben Gurion international airport near Tel Aviv November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

<p>Soldiers help residents as they board a U.S. military C130 aircraft to leave for Manila after the Super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>A member of the Japan Disaster Relief Medical Team looks at a map of the Philippines before their departure for a disaster relief mission to the Philippines at Narita international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>Survivors of super Typhoon Haiyan wait for medical assistance outside an airport in typhoon battered Tacloban city, in central Philippines November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

<p>A U.S. Marine stands on top of boxes containing tent material from U.S. relief organisation USAid, as he and Philippine soldiers prepare the load to be deployed by airlift by U.S. military to victims of super typhoon Haiyan, at Manila airport November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

<p>Filipino soldiers carry Tacloban residents onto a military plane leaving Tacloban airport in central Philippines November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>A typhoon survivor cries while she and her sick baby (not pictured) are evacuated by a military helicopter from Guiwan, Samar, that was among those areas battered by super Typhoon Haiyan in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

<p>Soldiers and residents look at the devastation of the town from a military aid supplies distribution truck after the Super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>U.S. and Philippine military personnel prepare boxes containing tent material from U.S. relief organisation USAID to be deployed by airlift to the victims of super typhoon Haiyan, at a Manila airport November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

<p>Homeless residents wait to be evacuated at Tacloban airport in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>Evacuated residents prepare to get onto a U.S. military plane at Tacloban airport in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>Members of Tactical Operations Group of the Philippine Air Force unload relief goods to isolated residents after Typhoon Haiyan hit a village in Panay island, in northern Iloilo Province, central Philippines November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leo Solinap</p>

<p>A Philippine army soldier counts boxes containing tent material from U.S. relief organisation USAID, as he prepares the load to be deployed by airlift by the U.S. Air Force to victims of super typhoon Haiyan, at a Manila airport November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Ratay</p>

<p>An aerial view shows damaged structures as residents unload relief goods from a helicopter after Typhoon Haiyan hit a village in Panay island in northern Iloilo Province, central Philippines November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leo Solinap</p>

<p>A woman undergoes a surgery on her foot which sustained an injury when Typhoon Haiyan struck five days ago, inside a makeshift clinic run by volunteers in downtown Tacloban City, in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>Philippine and U.S. military personnel prepare to load relief goods on a U.S. C-130 plane for victims of Typhoon Haiyan that hit the central Philippines, at Villamor Air Base in Manila November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo</p>

<p>Helicopters hover over the damaged area after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast